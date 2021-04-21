Northern Ireland businesses invited to take part in environmental survey

From left, agriculture, environment and rural affairs minister Edwin Poots with Kieran Harding, managing director of BITC NI

Organisations in Northern Ireland are invited to show their commitment to better environmental practice by taking part in the 2021 NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey.

The survey is run by business network, Business in the Community Northern Ireland (BITCNI).

It works with businesses from all sectors to go beyond profit and take action to make NI a better place to work and live.

The survey, a version of which can also be completed by small business, helps organisations to measure and improve their environmental impacts, benchmark themselves against others and be recognised for green leadership.

An organisation must provide information relating to everything from how it is minimising and re-using resources, to how it communicates sustainability issues in an engaging way to customers.

Organisations are then scored and ranked, allowing comparisons with other sector peers and leading Northern Ireland businesses.

Over 100 organisations took part in 2020, despite a challenging context, with Spirit Aerosystems taking the overall top performer spot and ReCon Waste Management the highest-ranked among small businesses.

Kieran Harding, the managing director of BITCNI, said: “The survey acts a catalyst for continuous improvement and typically we see companies improving their scores over time. It isn’t a competition, it’s a way to encourage organisations to identify and address areas for improvement and recognise those organisations that are demonstrating their commitment to environmental improvement.”

The survey is sponsored by poultry producer Moy Park and supported by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Environment Minister Edwin Poots MLA said: “The Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey is well established as a helpful tool providing local businesses with proof of their green status. It plays a key role in helping local businesses to embrace the advantages of innovation in environmental management, encouraging them to be more sustainable and support the delivery of a low-carbon circular economy, to help tackle climate change.

“With a new economic reality following EU transition, Brexit, and recovery from the impact of Covid, it is now more important than ever for business and government to work together to build back better and in a responsible way.”

Declan Cunningham, head of sustainability and risk management at Moy Park, added: “Corporate responsibility is a major focus for our organisation and we are extremely proud to have sponsored the Survey for the last five years.”

Both the NI Environmental Benchmarking Survey and the Small Business Survey are free to participate in and open to NI organisations from all sectors.

The deadline for submissions is June 30 and the results will be revealed on November 24.

Visit www.bitcni.org.uk/niebs for more information.