Northern Ireland businesses record sharp uplift in orders

Northern Ireland businesses have had their sharpest rise in orders in over seven-and-a-half years, but the conflict in Ukraine will make any progress short-lived, a report has warned.

February’s Ulster Bank Northern Ireland Purchasing Managers’ Index, produced by IHS Market, posted a rating of 57.8 for overall business activity.

This compares favourably to January’s reading of 54.7 and signals expansion across the private sector.

The report revealed manufacturing output and new orders rose at significant rates — 63.0 and 65.3 respectively.

On a scale from zero to 100, anything above 50 signals an increase on the previous month.

Out of all sectors, manufacturing fared best, with construction the only sector failing to record an uplift.

Retail and services recorded growth of 55.9 and 56 respectively.

Employment growth over the period slowed however, with a shortage of talent and skills blamed for the trend.

The rise in employment was modest and the slowest in the current 12-month sequence of expanding workforce numbers.

Subsequent staff shortages, as well as ongoing supply-chain disruption and strong new order growth, meant that backlogs increased at their sharpest pace in eight months.

Rates of inflation of both input costs and output prices remained elevated, despite showing further signs of softening.

Higher energy and fuel prices were widely mentioned by panellists, the report said.

However, optimism for the next 12 months hit a three-month high, with firms expecting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic to be reduced and new orders to continue expanding.

Richard Ramsey, chief economist for Northern Ireland at Ulster Bank, said: “With concerns over Covid-19 fading fast, Northern Ireland’s private sector posted a surge in activity in February.

“Output hit an eight-month high, with all four sectors recording growth for the first time since June last year.

“Meanwhile, new orders rose at their fastest pace in seven-and-a-half years.

“Only construction, of the four sectors monitored, failed to record an uplift in new orders.

“Despite robust demand, employment growth slowed to a 12-month low, with Northern Ireland posting the slowest rate of job creation of the 12 UK regions. Clearly, firms are struggling with skills shortages and are finding it difficult to get suitable candidates to help meet the demand.

“Manufacturing was the best performer at a sector level by a significant margin.

“Output and orders in the sector expanded at record rates, while manufacturing firms continued to increase their headcounts to cope with burgeoning order books and mounting backlogs.”

The economist described the report as “encouraging on a number of levels” but warned that trouble may lie ahead given political changes globally.

He added: “The economic outlook has changed drastically with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Commodity prices have rocketed, and an unprecedented array of sanctions have been imposed on Russia. Businesses therefore face a new source of supply chain disruption.

“Clearly, the primary concern is with the people of Ukraine and the severe situation they face. But businesses and households here in Northern Ireland are also set to be impacted by the situation too, most particularly through the rampant inflation in energy and food prices, as well as the general uncertainty.”