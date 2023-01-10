Northern Ireland businesses will be left out in the cold by reduced energy support

A new, scaled-back package of support for commercial energy bills will leave some struggling Northern Ireland businesses without any support at all, say industry leaders.

Facing a wider cost-of-doing-business crisis, some firms are said to be at risk of going out of business under the new Energy Bills Discount Scheme (EBDS) for April 2023 to April 2024, announced on Tuesday by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps defended the scaling back of support from the end of March, saying a “responsible government has to make those difficult choices”.

Non-domestic customers, including businesses, charities and schools, will see a reduction for every megawatt used per hour, of up to £6.97 for gas and £19.61 for electricity, taken off their energy bills.

Businesses with energy costs below £107 a MWh for gas and £302 a MWh for electricity are excluded from support.

The current scheme is set to cost the UK Government about £18bn over six months, compared with £5.5bn over a year for the new EBDS.

While welcoming ongoing support, Manufacturing NI chief executive Stephen Kelly said: “The scheme they’ve launched, however, does not provide the support needed.

“As many local manufacturers know, the current scheme does not provide support if the wholesale element of the bill, the actual power, is below 21.1p per unit. Many aren’t receiving any support at all.

“The new scheme sets that limit at 30.2p per unit. This is a 70% increase, meaning many more firms will fall out of scope.

“On top of that are all the charges for the network, charges and levies which, for some, makes up half the total bill, thus meaning, potentially, bills will be beyond what some firms will be able to pay and keep production running.

“Our experience has been that the current scheme has helped many firms, but many have been left unsupported.

“We have great concerns that, in some instances, some energy firms have pocketed the money rather than supporting customers with their bills.

“We have reported this to government, but they don’t appear to have responded, and this new scheme makes it possible that some of that bad behaviour is repeated — but in bigger numbers.”

Alan Lowry, chair of the Federation of Small Businesses NI, said: “This is a very disappointing announcement. Having invested to protect businesses from the worst effects of the international fuel crisis, now is not the time to let good businesses go over the cliff edge by withdrawing support so dramatically.

“This looks like HM Treasury has won out in a battle with the business department, but it risks squandering much of the good investment that was made before Christmas, which provided predictability for many businesses that have been struggling with massive issues that lie outside their control.”

A spokesperson for NI Water, a major user of energy in Northern Ireland, said the reduced package of support would expose it to continuing volatility and its associated impact on costs.

“Like other consumers, NI Water continues to experience the high cost of electricity associated with the global energy crisis,” said the spokesperson.

“The Energy Bill Relief Scheme has enabled a greater degree of pricing certainty in a market which continues to be highly volatile and reactive to a range of global influences.”

Retail NI has condemned the revised support package as “inadequate, poorly targeted and ultimately pointless” for small shops facing a massive hike in energy costs from April 2023.

“Make no mistake, local shops will go out of business if the government does not rethink its approach before April,” said Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI.

“Retailers who struck contracts at the peak of the wholesale energy price will still see their bills quadruple, even with this meagre support, blowing their commercial model out of the water.

“In Northern Ireland the problem is much more acute. Our members are not getting the same level of business rates relief the rest of the UK is getting.”

Jason Birks, national president of The Federation of Independent Retailers, said: “This is hugely disappointing for many independent retailers who are struggling to survive.

“With rising energy bills, falling margins and rising payroll costs, small businesses will continue to struggle or, indeed, cease to exist unless additional financial support is available.”

Under the new package, some energy-intensive sectors, including steel and glass manufacturers and the brewery sector, will, however, get extra support.

Belfast-based Bullhouse Brew Co managing director William Mayne, also a director of the Society of Independent Brewers, welcomed his sector’s inclusion.

“The stopping of support from the start of April will hopefully not affect us as badly as we initially thought,” he said.

“However, in the absence of an Executive, we will wait to see what happens in Northern Ireland.”