Northern Ireland businessman scoops award from Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis

A Northern Ireland businessman has spoken of his "enormous honour" at receiving an award from Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis.

Paul McCaw is the managing director of Belfast-based SubbyTech, which provides high-end portable charger banks and accessories for mobile phones and other devices.

In December he was awarded Theo Paphitis' Small Business Sunday accolade, which the retail magnate and entrepreneur announced on Twitter to his more than 500,000 followers.

Mr McCaw will also be traveling to Birmingham to meet the famous Dragon and collect his award, which he said has already translated into increased sales for SubbyTech.

"We were delighted to have won his award. Our hard work and looking after our customers, is now paying dividends. It’s an enormous honor," he said.

Theo Paphitis

Mr McCaw said Subbytech's products have become popular gifts and as promotional items as they can be personalised.

"I called a favour from my manufacturer to personalise just one, I’ve made a special one up just for Theo. That’s the least I owe him," the Belfast businessman said.

Theo Paphitis has been giving out Small Business Sunday awards for ten years and said he admires those who have passion and energy in their work.

"The award’s hashtag (#SBS) and website give a valuable profile to the winners," he said.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an SBS award from me becomes part of a friendly club of like-minded individuals who can go on to share their successes and learning."