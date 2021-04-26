Northern Ireland car dealer earns top Land Rover accolade

Excellence: Donnelly Group’s Dave Sheeran, Terence Donnelly and Raymond Donnelly at the launch of the dealership’s Jaguar Land Rover showroom

NI car retailer Donnelly Group has been named the number one regional Land Rover Retailer in the 2020 Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Awards.

The Group's Land Rover showroom in Dungannon was recognised for excellence in delivering a best-in-class customer experience.

Dave Sheeran, managing director at Donnelly Group, said: "At Donnelly Group we are committed to delivering high standards of customer service at all levels of the business.

"2020 was undoubtedly one of the most challenging years in recent history for motor retail and to be recognised for our commitment to customer service in the face of a global pandemic is a tremendous achievement for the team.

"Whilst we were able to safely welcome customers into the showroom for a brief period towards the end of the year, the majority of our interaction with customers in 2020 was remote.

"The team moved very quickly to facilitate video calls and virtual tours of the cars to assist customers with their purchase.

"This was warmly welcomed by customers and an initiative we continued throughout the first few months of 2021. We are grateful to now be open by appointment for sales and aftersales.

"The last 12 months have been the most challenging of our careers and I am extremely proud of the team at Land Rover who have introduced innovative measures that continue to put the customer first."

Northern Ireland's largest family-owned motor retailer, the Donnelly Group has been operating for more than 70 years and has nine sites selling both new and used cars.

Among its other car brands are Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Honda and more.

The Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Awards are awarded to retailers whose performance excels on the manufacturer's 'Balanced Scorecard'.

The Scorecard also takes into consideration the dealership's "consistent focus from the entire business and tremendous commitment to delivering best-in-class customer experience".