Northern Ireland car sales rev up but recovery still not complete

New car sales in Northern Ireland last month were up 16% on June last year – but performance is still far behind pre-pandemic levels, an economist has said.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said there had been 4,108 new cars registered in NI in June – up 16.08% on the same month in 2022.

It said the Hyundai Tucson has been Northern Ireland’s top-selling car in 2023 so far, with the Ford Puma at number two.

But NI’s growth in sales during June was the most anaemic of the UK nations, and compares with a 24.21% climb in Wales, and an increase of 26.14% for both England and Wales.

And Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said that despite NI marking its 11th successive year on year increase, sales were still 27.5% below the pre-pandemic average for June. That meant that roughly 1,500 fewer cars are being sold every month.

He said the car market’s recovery from lockdowns and supply chain problems was far from complete.

“June 2023 figures were down one-fifth relative to June 2019 which equates to more than 1,000 fewer vehicle sales.

“The latest figures were also weaker than any sales for the month of June that pre-date the pandemic.”

While Northern Ireland’s June percentage growth was weaker than other UK nations, it was healthier when the first half of 2023 is compared with the same period in 2022.

New car registrations in NI from January to June were up 17.53% on the year before, to reach 24,845. That was a steeper climb than both Scotland and Wales, though England’s growth was in the lead at 19%.

Mr Ramsey said that the first six months of 2023 were the best first-half for NI since 2019, but sales were still one-fifth lower than January to June four years ago.

He said that the return to pre-Covid sales figures would be a “long, hard slog”.

“Supply-chain bottlenecks linked to the pandemic continue to fade but affordability is becoming more of an issue.

“The cost-of-living crisis is taking its toll on households’ disposable incomes, and this will be compounded by the evolving cost of borrowing crisis. Higher interest rates mean more expensive mortgages and car loans.

“These additional borrowing costs will weigh on consumers when they consider purchasing a big-ticket spending item such as a new car.

"Downsizing is often viewed as a feature of the property market, we may increasingly see motorists downsize to smaller, more affordable makes and models too.”

According to the SMMT, pure electric new cars consolidated their position as the UK's second most popular powertrain behind petrol.

A further 31,700 went on the road last month, up 39.4% on June 2022 and securin a 17.9% market share.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: "The new car market is growing back and growing green, as the attractions of electric cars become apparent to more drivers.

"But meeting our climate goals means we have to move even faster.

"Most electric vehicle owners enjoy the convenience and cost saving of charging at home but those that do not have a driveway or designated parking space must pay four times as much in tax for the same amount of energy.

"This is unfair and risks delaying greater uptake, so cutting VAT on public EV charging will help make owning an EV fairer and attractive to even more people."