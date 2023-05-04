Northern Ireland car sales up nearly 20% for 2023

The Volkswagen T-Roc is Northern Ireland's favourite new car for 2023 so far. Picture from Volkswagen website

Car sales in Northern Ireland across 2023 so far have hit levels 17% above early 2022, a report has said.

The Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) car registration figures show that 16,750 new sets of wheels have been driven off Northern Ireland forecourts so far this year.

That’s up from 14,272 in the first few months in 2022.

And the Volkswagen T-Roc is the most popular new car among Northern Ireland motorists.

Northern Ireland’s rate of increase was among the highest of the four UK nations. In comparison, car sales in Wales for January to April were up by 10.7%, while sales in Scotland were up 11.4%.

England had the highest percentage growth of all, with an increase of 17.7%.

But car sales growth for April 2023 compared to April 2022 was weaker in Northern Ireland with an increase of 6.8% to 3,432.

That was the most anaemic growth of any UK region, and compared with an 8.5% increase in Wales, growth of 10.9% in England and a surge of 21.3% for Scotland.

April’s most popular new car in Northern Ireland was the Volkswagen T-Roc, selling 148, followed by the Ford Puma, of which 135 were sold. The Kia Sportage was the third-most popular car in April, selling 118.

The T-Roc and Puma also occupied the top two positions for the year so far, selling 496 and 404 respectively.

And in third place was the Ford Fiesta, of which 402 were sold.