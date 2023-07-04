Northern Ireland coffee chain wins top award for firms backed by private equity

From left, David Ferguson, co-owner of Bob & Berts, with Colin McClean, the founder of the coffee chain. Picture by Michael Cooper

Northern Ireland coffee and food chain Bob & Berts has won the top gong at an awards ceremony for firms backed by private equity.

The company was presented with the trophy at the British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (BVCA) Vision 2023 awards in Belfast’s Merchant Hotel on June 29.

The award recognises the management team of a private equity-backed company said to embody competitiveness, growth, innovation and ESG commitment.

Bob & Berts now has 27 stores, with 14 in Northern Ireland, six stores in Scotland, and seven in England. It employs almost 800 staff across the UK.

Judges praised Bob & Berts as “a real Northern Ireland success story” for its impressive growth in a crowded market, while remaining “true to the values of supporting community, family and its staff.”

It was praised for its continued expansion during the pandemic.

As the winner of the Northern Ireland title, Bob & Berts will be included in the BVCA national list, which will be announced at in November.

David Ferguson, co-owner of Bob & Berts, said: “It is great to be recognised on a national level for the work that our team has put into growing Bob & Berts over the past year.

"Taking on equity investment when we did was integral to the growth we have achieved so far, both in terms of capital and expertise.

"Access to BGF’s advice and network has also helped us build a strong, experienced management team that has allowed us to expand our business.”

Gemma Hamilton, investor at BGF, said Bob & Berts had carved a niche for itself in hospitality and leisure. "From opening its first store in the north coast of Northern Ireland, the business has excelled to nearly 30 stores across the UK. The investment from BGF has seen the company go from strength to strength, with exciting plans for its continued roll-out.

"This is a testament to the energy and drive of Colin, David and their entire team. We are thrilled that they have been recognised by the BVCA as a top equity backed business.”