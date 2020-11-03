Northern Ireland consumer confidence down as coronavirus worries rise

In the third quarter, people said they were less confident about buying expensive items

Consumer confidence has fallen as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and the economy take their toll on Northern Ireland people, according to a report today.

The Danske Bank NI Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 119 in the third quarter, lower than the 122 of a few months earlier and well below the level posted in the third quarter of last year.

The survey was carried out in September at a time when coronavirus cases were rising but before the Executive had introduced four weeks of tighter restrictions.

Negativity was at similar levels to March, at the onset of the pandemic and lockdown.

People in the third quarter were feeling less confident about both their present and future financial position, and the amount they expect to spend on expensive items.

However, expectations around job security were slightly higher than they had been the quarter before. But on all four fronts, the outlook was gloomier than the year before.

Around one-quarter of people surveyed expected their finances to worsen over the next year, compared with 18% who expected their financial position to improve.

Danske Bank chief economist Conor Lambe said: "The coronavirus pandemic continues to have an impact on people's daily lives, so it is no surprise that it remained a major influence on consumer sentiment in the third quarter of the year."

Economist Conor Lambe

Around 14% of those surveyed said that the gradual easing of restrictions - which had been taking place up to September - was having a positive impact on them. And a further 13% of people said that government measures aimed at protecting jobs, such as the furlough scheme, had a positive influence on them.

But 13% of people said the overall performance of the economy here had negatively affected them.

Brexit was another major headache. And 16% of people said the status of the Brexit negotiations was the factor which was most denting to their confidence. And an additional 10% said the UK Government's longer-term Brexit objectives affected them negatively.

Mr Lambe said: "With the end of the transition period just two months away, the continued uncertainty around Brexit represents a key challenge for local businesses trying to prepare for a new trading relationship between the UK and the EU, and the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"However, our survey showed that Brexit is also impacting consumers. We continue to believe that the UK and the EU will reach an agreement over the coming weeks, but the possibility of the transition period ending without a new agreement in place represents a significant downside risk to the Northern Ireland and UK economies."