Northern Ireland drinkers ‘spent an extra £4.2m on beer and lager’ in run-up to Christmas

Northern Ireland spent an extra £4.2m on beer and lager in the run-up to Christmas this year as we rejoiced in a festive season free of Covid-19 restrictions, a report has said.

According to grocery information company Kantar, shoppers in Northern Ireland also forked out an extra £2.7m on cheese and £722,000 on chocolate confectionery over the 12 weeks to Christmas this year compared to 2021.

Perhaps falling victim to a spirit of over-indulgence, the popularity of the Brussels sprout took a bashing, with £223,000 less being spent on the classic Christmas dinner veg.

On the other hand, our love affair with the mince pie continued, with sales up 5.5%.

And as well as more beer and lager, a Christmas free of Covid-19 restrictions meant that 7,000 more households bought whole turkeys for a mass gathering.

But with the festivities done and dusted, Kantar warned that average grocery bills in Northern Ireland could rise by £503 a year for consumers who those of us who don’t change our regular shopping habits.

Kantar said grocery prices had gone up 10.4% over the year to December, pushing the average yearly grocery bill from £4,836 to £5,339.

But it found that many shoppers were looking for ways to manage costs, with sales of low-cost retailer own-brand value lines up £4m over the year.

Premium own-brand lines were also extending their appeal, with an additional £5m spent on ranges like Tesco Finest, Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference and Lidl Deluxe.

Kantar said that over the latest 12 weeks, which includes the Christmas shopping period, grocery sales had gone up 5.6% thanks to shoppers visiting stores 1.3% more often. Increases in average prices had also pushed up the amount being spent.

Emer Healy, senior retail analyst at Kantar, said: “The Northern Irish grocery market saw sales grow by 0.4% in the year to December 25 2022, with shoppers spending an additional £15.1m year-on-year.

“Grocery inflation now stands at 10.4% for December, which means the average annual grocery bill is set to rise by £503 from £4,836 to £5,339, if consumers don’t make changes to their regular shopping habits and start cutting costs.

“As food and drink prices continue to climb, with average prices up 6.4% compared to last year, the impact on shopper budgets is unavoidable for many Northern Irish consumers.”

And it said trends in the leaderboard of most popular supermarkets were unchanged. Tesco, which has around 50 stores here, remained number one with a 35.7% share in the market.

New shoppers were flocking to its shops, and in general, people were visiting more often, adding another £60.7m overall.

Sainsbury’s remained in the number two position, holding 17% share and enjoying the arrival of new shoppers who added an additional £27m to their overall performance.

Asda claimed 16.4% of the market and welcomed new shoppers while existing customers were also buying more, adding an additional £15.9m.

And discount grocer Lidl remained in fourth place with a 7.2% market share – up 4.6% over the year.

It also claimed the strongest boost from new shoppers, up 2.8 percentage points, and adding an extra £9.2m to the overall performance of Lidl.