Northern Ireland economy 'could lose £4m' after Twelfth is cancelled due to coronavirus

Northern Ireland's economy could lose up to £4m as the Twelfth of July parades have been cancelled to protect public health, a senior economist has said.

The figure was estimated by Dr Esmond Birnie from Ulster University based on last year's approximate attendance of around 200,000 across Northern Ireland.

The Rev Mervyn Gibson, Grand Secretary of the Orange Lodge of Ireland, said cancelling was the right decision and praised disappointed members for refocusing their efforts into fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Political leaders also welcomed the announcement as a "right and sensible" measure to save lives.

Dr Birnie predicted the loss of £4m in spending by assuming an approximate spend of £20 per person among the 200,000 who normally participate and attend the Twelfth celebrations.

Read more War and disease led to suspension of Twelfth in the past

This includes around 8,000 participants and 42,000 spectators in the Belfast area, equating to £1m in spending.

The Belfast Twelfth celebrations 2019

Pacemaker Press 12-07-2019: Twelfth of July parades are taking place in 18 locations across Northern Ireland. Tens of thousands of people are expected at the marches, which mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne. The day's longest parade, in Belfast, stretches to six miles (9.5km) - nine districts will take part, accompanied by about 60 bands. As part of it, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 12-07-2019: Twelfth of July parades are taking place in 18 locations across Northern Ireland. Tens of thousands of people are expected at the marches, which mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne. The day's longest parade, in Belfast, stretches to six miles (9.5km) - nine districts will take part, accompanied by about 60 bands. As part of it, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall. Sofie Lilly Ferguson five months old with Andrea Mawhinney pictured at the Belfast parade. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pacemaker Press 12-07-2019: Twelfth of July parades are taking place in 18 locations across Northern Ireland. Tens of thousands of people are expected at the marches, which mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne. The day's longest parade, in Belfast, stretches to six miles (9.5km) - nine districts will take part, accompanied by about 60 bands. As part of it, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JULY 12: Members of the Orange Order and their supporters march during the Twelfth of July parade on July 12, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Orangemen march annually on July 12th to commemorate the Protestant King William III's victory over the Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

He said large events like the Sham fight in Scarva would also drive up the losses.

The true cost to the economy, he said, was harder to predict as many families may choose to spend more to prepare for celebrations at home.

He added that even if the Orange Order had decided to go ahead with parades this year, most shops across the country would still not be open.

Further factors to consider are savings from the cost of providing policing and street cleaning, and a reduction in tourists visiting for the Twelfth.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Rev Gibson said members accepted the decision and were now focused on community efforts.

"The energies and resources of the institution have been mobilised to fight coronavirus," he said.

"We have lodges, districts and band members right across the Orange family involved in community support work including making masks, delivering food parcels, raising money to provide medical supplies and calling with people who are isolated."

He also urged people not to flout Government advice by attending Eleventh Night bonfires.

"I imagine a lot of people will be having a small bonfire in their back garden and sharing that on social media," he said.

The Orange Order's Grand Master in Ireland, Edward Stevenson, noted that members had already been lost to coronavirus and others were in hospital.

"I appreciate that our culture and traditions are very much a way of life for the Orange family. However, in light of the current situation, we must prioritise the safety of not only our members but of the entire community," he said.

Yesterday, First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill welcomed the decision.

Mrs Foster agreed plans for the Eleventh Night should also be cancelled.

"We just do not know where we will be in July, but I think the precautionary approach is the right approach at this time," she said.

Ms O'Neill commented: "It's a welcome decision and the right decision. We all have our parts to play in this.

"Everyone is being asked to do things they wouldn't normally or traditionally do, so it's a positive announcement."