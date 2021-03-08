Northern Ireland electricity operator in new push for a greener era

The operator of the electriciy grid in Northern Ireland has outlined multi-million pound proposals which it claims will fundamentally change its operations to ensure a cleaner, greener and more sustainable future.

The electricity transmission System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI) 'Shaping Our Electricity Future' report details four potential approaches for change by 2030 that, it says, will maintain an affordable and secure power supply for consumers. It is billed as a roadmap to decarbonising the power system, which will support NI's net zero carbon emission commitments over the next 10 years and out to 2050.

The four approaches outlined by SONI could result in 20 significant grid development projects to transfer renewable electricity from the north and west to the east, including to the greater Belfast area where there is most demand.

Costs for each appraoch range from £113million to £535m.

SONI managing director Alan Campbell urged anyone interested in Northern Ireland's energy future to consider the approaches, provide feedback through the public consultation and be part of this decade of change.

He said: "SONI has a central role to play in the transition to cleaner electricity.

"The economy minister has stated an ambition for Northern Ireland of at least 70% electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

"While future energy policy is being developed, the change needed to the electricity system must begin today."

He added: "It is important to reflect on what has been achieved to date, latest figures from the Department of the Economy show almost 50% of the electricity used last year came from renewable sources.

"We have been proud to play our part in this success, but we have much to do.

"The amount of renewable generation connected to the transmission grid will need to double in a decade and so the grid itself, requires unprecedented change: It must be made stronger and more flexible in order to carry increasing amounts of clean energy like wind and solar. The change will affect every one of us and will sometimes be difficult. Every one of us should have a say." Details are available at https://consult.soni.ltd.uk