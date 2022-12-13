Northern Ireland employment rate increases to 71% according to latest labour market figures

There has been a “statistically significant” increase in the Northern Ireland employment rate, which now stands at 71.3%.

The figures come as part of the latest labour market statistics, which also shows a fall in the Northern Ireland economic inactivity rate over both the latest quarter, between August-October 2022, and also across the year.

According to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra), the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work - the employment rate - increased by 1.7% over the quarter and increased by 2.9% over the year to 71.3%.

The figures also show the proportion of people aged 16 to 64 who were not working and not seeking or available to work decreased by 1.6% over the quarter and by 2.0% over the year to 26.7%.

The unemployment rate was estimated in the quarter at 2.7%. This was a decrease of 0.2% over the quarter and a decrease of 1.2% over the year.

While the latest figures show positive signs for the Northern Ireland economy heading into winter, the seasonally adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 36,200.

This is an increase of 1.2% from the previous month’s revised figure and the November claimant count still remains higher than the pre-pandemic count in March 2020 by 21.4%.

It is also the third consecutive monthly increase in the claimant count.

According to the report, 50 redundancies occurred in November 2022, taking the annual total to 850, with 200 redundancies proposed in November 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE in NI in November 2022 was 783,500, a 0.3% increase over the month and a 2.4% increase over the year.

Earnings from the HMRC PAYE indicated that NI employees had a median monthly pay of £1,999 in November 2022, an increase of £23 over the month and an increase of £140 over the year.