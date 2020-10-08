Northern Ireland exports fell by 10% at height of Covid pandemic

Exports from Northern Ireland fell by 10% at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, a Stormont committee heard yesterday.

Services and production declined earlier in the year as the region entered lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Kevin Holland, chief executive of Invest NI, said data recently released by HMRC reveals that rolling exports reduced by 10% in quarter one.

However, he said while the economy was hit hard in quarter one, since then Invest NI has seen businesses getting back on their feet, describing seeing "some promising shoots of recovery" in quarter two.

"We have seen some good signals, while I would say that manufacturing has experienced an upturn, there are still questions out there to say: is that company rebuilding stock that they used during the three months of lockdown where they were producing at a lower rate?... Or is that a real drive into the economy recovery?," he told Stormont's Economy Committee.

"The good news is at least the shape of the curve is turned."

Asked about his outlook compared with a bleaker view voiced by economists, Mr Holland said: "I see that there are areas of opportunity and I see some businesses being really successful... it is more optimistic. I think in general economists tend to look at risk and have a different view of the world than business people who are looking for opportunity and success. So there's maybe a cultural bias there as well."

Responding to fears of unemployment topping 100,000 by the end of the year, Mr Holland described the figure as a "terrifying number".

He said Invest NI's goal to grow 20,000-30,000 jobs over four years took a huge amount of work, funding and schemes.

"If there were an incremental 100,000 job losses, it is a substantive task to be able to replace that," he said.

Some concern was expressed ahead of Brexit around the loss of the European funding mechanism.

Mr Holland said £200m was obtained from the last tranche of the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) which he said brought £850m into the Northern Ireland economy.

"From our side, we have certainly been engaging with Westminster to try and make sure there is a replacement for ERDF," he said.

"I would like to highlight that it is really important that we continue to fund that so we improve the competitiveness, the innovation and productivity of Northern Ireland."