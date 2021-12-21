Northern Ireland exports ‘up six fold’ since 2015 as Republic buys less from Great Britain

The land border between the Republic and Northern Ireland (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland’s exports to the Republic have increased more than six-fold over the last six years as Brexit prompts Ireland to buy less from Great Britain and more from its closest neighbour, a report has said.

A report by the Republic’s Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) found that Britain is now far less important to Irish importers and exporters than it was before Brexit,

ESRI said goods from England, Scotland and Wales now make up just 7.2% of total Irish imports, down from 23.2% in 2015, and 6.3% of total Irish exports, down from 10.9% in 2015.

The shift is due to Brexit, not Covid, the ESRI said.

And it said that between 2015 and February this year, Northern Ireland’s share of Ireland’s UK imports has increased more than sixfold, while it has almost doubled its share of total Irish exports to the wider UK.

Northern Ireland has more than trebled its share of total Irish imports since 2015, from 1.5% to 5%, driven largely by food and beverages.

In total, Irish goods imports from the UK as a whole (including Northern Ireland) are down 49% since 2015, while imports from Northern Ireland are up 82%, although from a very low level.

Those imports do not “offset the decline in trade with Great Britain” the ESRI report said.

It also said the effect on Irish exporters is “not statistically significant” and that “the negative impact of Brexit is entirely concentrated on imports”.

However, Irish exporters have yet to feel the full force of UK customs controls, which have been deferred until issues with the Northern Irish protocol to the 2019 Brexit deal are fixed.

ESRI researcher Martina Lawless said that was “good news”.

The Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said the all-island economy is “thriving” thanks to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Trade north-south and south-north has increased dramatically,” he said yesterday at an IDA Ireland event, adding that the Northern Ireland protocol would benefit foreign direct investment across the island of Ireland.

“We want Northern Ireland to do well. We want Northern Ireland to attract more FDI (foreign direct investment), and we think that will benefit the island economy as a whole.”

Dublin Port has however complained about the ‘dislocation’ of trade.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said Northern Ireland is “a competitor for investment” but that there hasn’t been a “significant change in that competitive position over the last year or two.”