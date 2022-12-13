Northern Ireland facing recession and job losses, according to bank forecast

Unemployment will also increase, hitting consumer-facing sectors particularly badly

Northern Ireland faces recession and growing unemployment as high inflation, interest rates and low consumer confidence slow down the economy, a report has said.

Danske Bank today predicted a 1% contraction in the economy in Northern Ireland in 2023, double its previous estimate.

Its view is that the retail sector will be worst affected by recession, shrinking by 4.5% in 2023, more than twice a predicted contraction rate of 2.2% for this year.

But the bank forecast that the economy will have grown by around 4% by the end of this year, reflecting a relative improvement on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Businesses and consumers have been hit by rising costs throughout 2022, with inflation prompting the Bank of England to increase interest rates to 3%.

A further 0.5 percentage point increase is predicted as a meeting of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) takes place on Thursday.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the UK economy shrank by 0.3% over the three months to October, although there was a rebound in October itself.

Danske Bank chief economist Conor Lambe

Conor Lambe, Danske Bank chief economist, said: “The UK economy contracted in the third quarter of 2022 and we think that economic activity in Northern Ireland is also likely to have declined. Output is then projected to fall further in the final quarter of the year and through most of next year, with both economies experiencing a period of recession as a number of factors adversely impact activity levels.

“Inflation is expected to decline gradually during 2023 but remain elevated and weigh down on household purchasing power. Consumer confidence is also particularly low and monetary policy is tightening.

“Looking forward, and while noting the considerable uncertainty around the outlook, we expect annual output in Northern Ireland to decline by around 1% next year.”

As well as retail, other consumer-facing sectors such as accommodation and food, along with arts, entertainment and recreation, are also predicted to take heavy hits during 2023. Danske Bank forecast declines of nearly 4% for both sectors.

And output for manufacturing companies is also expected to shrink next year, with a 1.1% fall in output, while the construction sector is tipped for a similar rate of contraction.

However, slight growth is predicted for the world of information and communication, as well as scientific and technical services. And education and administrative and support services are also predicted to avoid decline.

And while 2022 is expected to see a growth in the average number of employee jobs of nearly 3%, numbers will then shrink by 1%.

The unemployment rate is predicted to grow from 2.9% to 3.9%, with the worst declines in retail — with a fall in jobs of 2.6% — as well as in arts and entertainment and accommodation.

There will also be a fall in manufacturing jobs of around 2% — although jobs in areas which don’t rely on consumer spending, such as information and communication, are expected to grow.

Mr Lambe said that while forecasts were always hedged with uncertainty, present economic circumstances had created even more volatility than usual.

“One of the risks that could impact the economy going forward is persistent inflation. Inflation in the UK is at a multi-decade high and while we think it will peak in the final quarter of 2022, the decline back towards its 2% target is likely to be gradual.

“We are projecting that inflation will average around 7.5% in 2023, but if it were to decline more slowly than anticipated and run higher than forecast, inflation has the potential to constrain economic activity even further.”