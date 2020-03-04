Northern Ireland family firms urged to enter all-island awards

Kerri Gass and Colum Mackle of Fleetwise Ltd, winners of the Family Business CSR Award at the 2019 Energia Family Business Awards

Energy company Energia is calling on firms across Northern Ireland to enter the Family Business Awards.

Entries for the all-island celebration of generations of family businesses close next Wednesday, March 11.

A glittering ceremony to celebrate the winners of the Energia Family Business Awards takes place on May 15 at Dublin's Intercontinental Hotel, Dublin.

This year's theme is "growing through generations", which aims to recognise family businesses who are helping keep the wider SME sector alive. Alan Mulcahy, head of sales at Energia, said family firms are "an important part of the economy and communities across Northern Ireland".

Energia is a major electricity supplier and a sister business of Power NI.

Firms can enter across a wide range of categories at http://familybusinessawards.ie/