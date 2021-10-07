Northern Ireland firms ignoring finance opportunities to help their business grow, says report

Business owners in Northern Ireland are more likely than any other part of the UK to use overdrafts, loans and credit cards to keep their enterprises going instead of alternative finance, according to a report today.

The regions and nations tracker by the government-owned British Business Bank also said entrepreneurs in rural parts of the region were more likely to have to sink their own money into ventures , compared to those in urban areas.

The economic development bank said such disparities in access to equity finance and private debt were resulting in “a waste of economic potential”.

Its report said Northern Ireland accounts for under 1% of equity investment in the UK, with 86% swallowed up by London, the south east, the north west and the east of England.

However, those areas of England accounted for just 55% of UK businesses.

The bank said equity finance and private debt could support companies with the potential for rapid growth.

But despite the relative lack of equity finance deals here, the bank said there was a strong local funding ecosystem. Investors and the companies they supported had been within 20 minutes of each other in 44% of equity investment stakes between 2011 and 2020.

Companies in Belfast accounted for 62% or 144 of 231 pairings with private equity, while Mid and East Antrim was the next most popular with 18, followed by Lisburn and Castlereagh with 14.

Catherine Lewis La Torre, CEO of British Business Bank, said: “The lower flows of finance in Northern Ireland reflect a population of businesses operating with fewer choices.

“These gaps in growth finance are undoubtedly holding back ambitious entrepreneurs and lead to wasted economic potential. This is something the British Business Bank is committed to changing.”

The report found business owners in the construction sector in rural areas of Northern Ireland were the most likely to put personal funds into their business, with 38% doing so compared to 27% of their urban counterparts.

Around 58% of all Northern Ireland businesses are registered in rural areas.

Mark Sterritt, the bank’s UK network director for Northern Ireland, said: “In Northern Ireland, equity finance from third parties such as business angels, venture capital funds and equity crowdfunding platforms is considerably rarer than core debt products.

“Despite its relative rarity, equity finance makes an outsized contribution to the economy through supporting companies with the potential for rapid growth.

“Companies looking to expand into, or even to create new markets as well as those looking to fuel rapid growth may be unable to secure debt finance due to their risk profile, lack of collateral or variable cash flows.

“For these companies, equity investments that do not come with the need for regular repayments can create a runway to deliver on growth plans.”

The bank said it was committed to addressing imbalances in access to external finance and was supporting £81.8m of finance here, which had reached 1,773 businesses.