Northern Ireland firms in ‘£1bn boost in trade with the Republic’ for 2022

Northern Ireland businesses enjoyed a £1bn boost in their trade with the Republic in 2022, statistics from the CSO have shown

Businesses in Northern Ireland enjoyed a £1bn boost in sales to the Republic in 2022, the second year of operation of the NI Protocol, figures have shown.

According to the Republic’s Central Statistics Office (CSO), sales from NI businesses across the border increased by 32% over the year, up €1.3bn (£1.1bn) to €5.4bn (£5bn). The increase was driven by chemicals and food.

And goods exported from the Republic into Northern Ireland were up 31% to reach €4.9bn (£4.4bn), with growth driven by food and pharmaceuticals.

The NI Protocol is the trading arrangement concluded by the UK and EU as a means of maintaining an open border on the island of Ireland following Brexit.

While the arrangement introduced in 2021 led to an uplift in mutual trade between both parts of the island, it has introduced trading frictions from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Read more Police Ombudsman confirms complaint received after officer bitten on leg during Portrush security alert

Unionist parties have been opposed to the protocol, and the DUP has refused to take part in power-sharing while it remains in force. However, talks between the UK and EU on resolving issues with the arrangement are reported to be making progress. The Guardian has reported that a deal is possible as soon as next week, citing multiple sources.

Jarlath O'Keefe, partner in tax at Grant Thornton Ireland, said: “The CSO figures for 2022 confirmed that there has been a significant increase in cross border trade on the island of Ireland in 2022 as the impact of Brexit continues.

"This is due in part to businesses adjusting their supply chains to avoid the administrative burden associated with importing goods from Britain…

"It will be interesting to see if these trends continue into 2023 as many of the ‘new’ supply chains become established business relationships or whether changes to the NI protocol could have an impact on cross border trade."

Food companies in Northern Ireland have said that they have enjoyed strong growth in demand from the Republic since the protocol came into force.

Brian Reid, whose sandwich business Deli-Lites in Warrenpoint has reported more contracts from across the border since 2021, told Belfast Telegraph this month: “The protocol is still working well. We are in the process of securing some sizeable business given our location and ability to trade in different markets.”

Read more Supreme Court has left DUP with nowhere to go but back into Assembly

Overall, the value of goods exports from Ireland hit a record €208bn (£185bn) in 2022, up by more than a quarter on a previous high set in 2021, thanks to surging medical and pharmaceutical sales.

Imports also reached record levels in 2022, with Britain taking America’s place as Ireland’s largest import partner last year due to fuel price rises.

The value of goods exports increased by €42.5bn (£37.8bn), or 26%, compared to 2021, the CSO said.

Chemicals and related products made up the vast bulk of goods exports last year, representing €133.8bn (£119bn) in value. The figure was up around a third on 2021.

Machinery and transport equipment, manufactured goods and food and live animals also made up a significant - but far smaller - proportion of exports last year.

The EU - mainly Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands - and the US were Ireland’s largest export partners last year,

Exports to Great Britain rose substantially compared to the first year of Brexit, with goods sold up by 19% in value compared to 2021, reaching €17.2bn (£15.3bn) for the full year.

China was Ireland’s sixth largest single export partner for goods in 2022, with total exports valued at €13.8bn (£12.3bn) for the year.

Irish imports rose in value (up 35%) compared to 2021, reaching a record €140bn (£124bn).

Robert Purdue, a foreign exchange dealer at UK investment firm Ebury Partners Ireland, said the Republic’s trade with the UK could strengthen if a protocol deal is reached.

“After a decline in trade with Great Britain following the end of the Brexit transition period, there are green shoots of recovery starting to emerge,” Mr Purdue said.

“A potential breakthrough in the Northern Ireland protocol could unlock a stronger trading relationship with Britain over the coming years.”

Despite fears that the protocol has undermined trade between Northern Ireleand and Great Britain, figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and research Agency (Nisra) in December showed that the £14.45bn in sales between GB and NI last year was £1bn more than both 2020 and 2019.