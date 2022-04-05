Northern Ireland food prices: Cost of Ulster fry soars by 6.4%

The Ulster fry index from Ulster Bank shows how food price inflation has affected the price of a fry and its constituent parts

Soaring food prices fuelled by the war in Ukraine and rising energy costs have seen the cost of an Ulster fry jump up by 6.4%.

That’s according to Ulster Bank’s Ulster Fry Index, which acts as the bank’s annual indicator of inflation in food and the wider economy.

And Richard Ramsey says that rise could soon be in the double-digits, “Given the surge in energy prices already, alongside the disruption to the global food supply-chain stemming from the war between Russia and Ukraine”.

“The Ulster Fry Index is expected to experience double-digit inflation over the next 12 months. This would see the Ulster Fry Index hit a new record high,” the Ulster Bank chief economist said.

And since 2008, the index has risen by almost a third.

Mr Ramsey was speaking at an event to mark the launch of this year’s Balmoral Show, which is sponsored by Ulster Bank.

According to the business barometer, milk saw the biggest price increase in the index with a rise of 16.7%, followed by coffee on 14.9% and tomatoes on 13.6%.

“Russia and Ukraine are two of the most important producers and exporters of agricultural commodities in the world,” Mr Ramsey said. “Overall, the two countries export one in eight of all calories traded worldwide.

“What Saudi Arabia is to oil, Ukraine and Russia are to cereal crops. And don’t forget that cereal crops aren’t just a direct source of food, they are also a major indirect source of food in that they are fed to the livestock that we then consume.

“Food supply problems will further fuel economic nationalism due to the scramble for food security, meaning the further unwinding of globalisation, or de-globalisation.

"Indeed, such is the concern about the supply of food that countries are now hoarding and stockpiling by banning exports.”

Speaking at the bank’s annual briefing, held at the Stock restaurant in Belfast, the bank’s head of Northern Ireland, Mark Crimmins said: “The agri-food sector is a key pillar of the Northern Ireland economy, and we remain strongly committed to supporting it through the many challenges it currently faces.

“In particular, we want to work in partnership with the sector to tackle climate change and provide the tools and expertise agri-businesses need to fulfil their green ambitions.”

And Cormac McKervey, senior agriculture manager, Ulster Bank, said: “Undoubtedly, farmers in Northern Ireland are operating through very challenging times and the pace and scale at which input costs continue to rise is alarming.

"Farm gate prices for beef, lamb, grain, and milk are at an all-time high but margins remain static and, in some cases, are actually lower than this time last year.”

Overall, the Ulster Bank Ulster Fry Index — the average inflation rate of the items included — rose by a robust 6.4% in the past year, meaning that the index is at its highest level since March 2014.

This was the peak of the Ulster Fry Index and coincided with another cost-of-living crisis.