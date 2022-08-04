Northern Ireland fuel and oil prices continue to drop

Fuel and oil prices in Northern Ireland have continued to drop, according the Consumer Council.

The latest figures on August 4 show that the average diesel and petrol prices are 184.6p and 175.5p respectively.

This follows a slight downward trend since June 30, which had diesel and petrol at 197.5p and 189.9p respectively.

For home heating oil prices, on August 4 900 litres will cost customers an average of £760.16.

This has steadily reduced since a peak average this year at £1,181.53 on March 10.

Despite the apparent positive direction of prices, there were warnings this week over 70% of households in Northern Ireland face fuel poverty this winter.

A report from the University of York's social policy unit predicted a fuel poverty level of 71.1%, which is the worst of all the UK regions.

This contrasts hugely to the figure of 18% recorded four years ago and is also far behind the rest of the UK average of 55.8%.

This calculation would mean around 551,000 or 1,419,000 people will struggle to heat their homes this winter.