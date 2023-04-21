Northern Ireland guitar firm receives King’s Award for Enterprise

Iain Wilson, CEO of IBC Music, and Mike Miltimore, CEO of Riversong Guitar, at NAMM 2023 in California

Prince William and Princess Catherine are presented with a Riversong guitar in Canada, sourced by IBC Music, which won the Best Acoustic Guitar Worldwide in 2022

A Dundonald manufacturer of musical instruments is among three Northern Ireland businesses receiving the first ever King’s Awards for Enterprise.

IBC-Music is among 148 UK-wide businesses receiving the accolade alongside Belfast-based Inov8 Systems, developer of an ultrasonic probe for inspection and analysis of water, and training equipment manufacturer BLK BOX Fitness in Newtownabbey.

Replacing The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, the scheme recognises outstanding achievement by UK businesses with IBC and BLK BOX recognised in the strong growth in the International Trade category and Inov8 for innovation.

Established in 2019, IBC has grown its business to turnover of more than £3.5m in three years.

It is involved in the manufacture, sourcing and sales of guitars, ukuleles, amplifiers and related musical instruments, helping international musical instrument brands find manufacturing and distribution partners across the world.

The business has been able to take advantage of changes in worldwide markets, offering effective sourcing and omni-channel routes to market for clients in Europe, the US and Asia.

Currently 95% of its trade is outside the UK, with key customers in the USA, Canada, Germany, Italy and Netherlands. One of its Canadian customers, Riversong Guitars, recently won a prestigious MMR Award for Acoustic Guitar of the year.

IBC managing director Iain Wilson said: “This Award is a true honour. It's amazing that a small team from Northern Ireland can offer a world-renowned service and build up such an international client base.

“Our expertise is being used by more and more brands, with more business being discussed here at the NAMM Show. We expect additional business to result from this Award too and look forward to continuing to boost the UK economy.”

Mr Wilson has been involved in musical instruments for 30 years, including locally for companies such as Ed Sheeran favourite Lowden Guitars and G7th capos. Internationally, he has worked with brands such as Fishman, Breedlove and Larrivee.

The Awards programme is now in its 57th year, with successful businesses able to use the King’s Awards Emblem on their marketing material for the next five years.

Recipients of the awards attend a royal reception and marketing benefits, with previous winners reporting benefits across press coverage, global recognition and increased commercial value. Other GB winners of the first King’s Awards are Fever-Tree Drinks.