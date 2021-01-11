Northern Ireland had the steepest fall in business activity in the UK, survey reveals

Northern Ireland had the steepest fall in business activity in the UK last month as a dramatic year came to a close, a major survey said today.

And Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said the services sector was the most badly impacted in a year of intermittent lockdowns hitting hotels, bars and restaurants particularly badly.

However, while employment was still falling during December, the rate of job cuts was the weakest over the last 10 months since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Input costs were up at the fastest pace since August 2018, the Ulster Bank purchasing managers index (PMI) said, often due to higher raw material prices.

But shipping costs were also up due to issues with freight.

Inflationary pressures were particularly strong for manufacturers. They had responded by passing on costs to customers, resulting in a marked increase in selling prices.

But Mr Ramsey said the roll-out of the new Covid vaccines and the conclusion of a Brexit deal has given outlook for the year ahead a welcome boost, with sentiment at its highest since February.

"Northern Ireland's private sector ended 2020 the way it began the year with business activity contracting at the same pace in December as in January (46.8)," he said.

"The local economy experienced six months of contraction during the first half of 2020, including the record rates of decline across a range of indicators in the second quarter.

"Indeed, some of the PMI indicators hit single-digits, a feat that was unheard of prior to the pandemic and the use of lockdowns."

He said there had been a "robust rebound" in the third quarter.

"However, this recovery was shortlived and faltered as renewed lockdown restrictions triggered three months of contraction during the final quarter of the year," he added.

All four sectors - manufacturing, construction, services and retail - posted declines in both output and employment in December, like most of 2020.

"Meanwhile, export orders notched up their 23rd successive month of decline," he said.

"The one area where growth is accelerating is inflation.

"Input costs rose at their fastest pace since August 2018 with inflationary pressures most marked amongst manufacturers.

"In turn, firms are passing on these higher costs, such as freight and raw materials, to their customers. As a result the selling prices of goods and services are rising at their fastest rate in almost two years."

Mr Ramsey said services was the hardest-hit sector, posting the fastest rates of decline for not just the month but the year. Its reading sat at 44.3.

"This contrasts with previous recessions whereby services has traditionally been the least affected sector," he said.

Despite its grim performance in 2020, he said services remained the most positive sector with "optimism surrounding the 12-month outlook at its highest level since February 2020".

But he added: "In the meantime, however, we can expect teething problems to emerge as firms on both sides of the Irish Sea get to grips with the new trading arrangements."