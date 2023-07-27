Northern Ireland ‘has lowest disposable incomes of the UK’: report

Asda's Income Tracker has said families in Northern Ireland are left with just £95 per week after paying for essentials, the lowest level of disposable income in UK regions

Northern Ireland remains the poorest region in the UK with average families left with just £95 a week after paying for essentials, a report has said.

The Income Tracker from supermarket Asda said Northern Ireland remained at the bottom of the UK league table for disposable income.

At £95 per week, the amount left over was £4 a week lower than in the second quarter of 2022, amounting to a hole in budgets of £17 a month.

The tracker, compiled for Asda by think tank the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), said April to June had been the seventh quarter in a row in which families’ spending power had fallen.

In contrast, family disposable income across the UK as a while rose by £5.74 a week in June –equating to weekly spending power of £210, more than double the level in Northern Ireland.

But Asda said the rate of falls in disposable income had slowed in recent quarters, reflecting continued gross income growth and slowing in inflation.

Sam Miley, Cebr managing economist, said: "Northern Ireland remains the poorest performing region in the UK when it comes to discretionary income, in both absolute and year-on-year growth terms.

"However, the near-term outlook appears more positive, with subsiding inflation and continued wage growth set to support households. Alongside other areas of the UK, Northern Ireland is expected to see a return to annual growth in spending power from quarter three onwards.”

Northern Ireland’s poor performance in the league table was down a greater concentration of spending on things which have gone up dramatically in price, such as food and energy.

In addition, employment rates in Northern Ireland are lower, while more people work in low-paid occupations than other parts of the UK.

In contrast, many families living in London are faring better and have seen disposable incomes increase by 5.8% year-on-year to an average of £272 per week during the second quarter.

Kris Comerford, Asda’s chief commercial officer, added: “We know that families are continuing to feel the pinch financially – especially during the summer holidays - and are looking for help to make their grocery budget stretch further.

"Whenever there is an opportunity to help them make their money go further by lowering prices we will continue to do so.”

Asda recently announced it was cutting the prices of more than 200 own-label lines by an average of 9%.