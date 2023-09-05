Northern Ireland has UK’s biggest jump in uptake of hybrid electric cars

There were 14,000 hybrid electric vehicles on the roads here in the final quarter of 2022 (stock image)

Northern Ireland has seen the UK’s biggest percentage growth in hybrid electric car ownership since 2020, a report has said.

There were 14,000 hybrid electric vehicles on the roads here in the final quarter of 2022, a jump of 133% on the tail end of 2020.

A-plan Insurance analysed data from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) showing the number of privately-owned cars and what fuel they use across each region of the UK.

Growth in ownership of hybrid electric vehicles in NI far outpaced the UK as a whole, where there was growth of just 83%.

But Northern Ireland lagged behind the rest of the UK when it comes to ownership of fully electric vehicles.

For fully electric vehicles, Wales has the highest increase in private ownership, with 210%. In comparison, Northern Ireland has only a 171% increase making it the region with the lowest increase.

And in the UK as a whole, ownership of fully electric vehicles was up by 178%.

A lack of infrastructure for charging fully-electric cars in NI has been highlighted as a factor in slower take-up.

According to A-plan Insurance, the number of charge points in the UK had reached 45,737 in July, a 40% increase over 2022.

Of these, around one-third are in the Greater London area alone. Just under 9% are in Scotland, 4.2% are in Wales and only 1% are in Northern Ireland.

According to figures from the UK’s Department for Transport, Northern Ireland has only 20 public charge points per 100,000 people, against a UK average of 60.

At the end of April this year, electricity supplier ESB introduced paid-for charging at its 319 charge points in Northern Ireland. It also introduced an overstay fee.

A spokesperson for A-plan said: “Electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming increasingly popular in the UK.

"With the Government’s plan to ban new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 and then to ban all new vehicles that do not have zero emissions by 2035, manufacturers have been increasing the options for low and zero-emission cars.

“Used vehicles have historically been a cheaper option for young drivers; however, car tax changes and increases in fuel prices have made older cars much more expensive to drive and maintain.

"On average, an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle costs around £10-£15 less than an equivalent petrol journey; however, the upfront cost of an electric vehicle is much higher. Used hybrid and electric vehicles are available but come at a higher price than their petrol counterparts.

“Infrastructure improvements and financial grants to make hybrid or fully electric vehicles more appealing are essential to meet the zero emissions goals.”