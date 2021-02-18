Northern Ireland hotel group Andras House remains optimistic

Revenue and pre-tax profits at one of our biggest hotel groups held firm in the year up to Covid-19, its accounts show. (stock photo)

Revenue and pre-tax profits at one of our biggest hotel groups held firm in the year up to Covid-19, its accounts show.

For the year to the end of April 2020, Andras House - led by Rajesh Rana - reported revenue of £24.5m, down from £26m. Pre-tax profits were £4.3m, down from £5.1m. Workforce numbers were also steady at 349.

But a strategic report filed with the accounts said the pandemic and lockdowns were having an impact.

The company owns six hotels in Belfast, including the Crowne Plaza at Shaw's Bridge, two Ibis hotels in Queen's Quarter and in the city centre, and the Hampton by Hilton.

The hotels are almost all shut following the lockdown which began in late December. They were also closed between March and July last year, and from October.

However, the hotels had performed strongly after the July reopening, which the report said had a positive impact on cash flow. It added: "Whilst the directors are content that the business is in a strong financial position, they recognise that an extension to the current restrictions, or additional periods of restriction in the future, cannot be ruled out."

They said the future impact of such risks had been built into the company's planning for the future.

The company had also been able to secure additional funding and restructure some of its bank debt, and was still being supported by its banks. It had also availed of government support schemes.

And overall, the report said the company "is in a strong financial position to withstand future challenges in this context", while commenting that the roll-out of vaccines was a positive development.

Andras House also owns Grade A offices and restaurants.

During the year the company had carried out improvements to some of the hotels, including a £5m project to add 33 guest rooms to the Crowne Plaza and refurbish existing rooms.

The company also has seven development projects, with planning permission obtained for new hotels in Belfast and Londonderry, and an office development in Belfast.

The company said: "Timelines for development of these projects will be dictated by prevailing market conditions, taking account of the recovery post-Covid nationally and within the local hospitality and office market."