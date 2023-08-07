Northern Ireland house price fall of 0.3% over last year far below UK average

Northern Ireland had the lowest year-on-year rate of decline in house prices at just 0.3%, according to lender Halifax

The average house price in Northern Ireland has dropped by 0.3% to £185,322 over the last year, according to a property price index from Halifax.

UK-wide, house prices dropped by 2.4% on an annual basis, easing from a 2.6% fall in June.

Nearly £1,000 had been wiped off the average UK house price between June and July.

The typical UK home cost £285,044 in July, down from a peak of £293,992 last August.

And of 11 UK regions which recorded a fall in average prices in the Halifax index, Northern Ireland had the lowest rate of decline.

Just one of 12 UK regions, the West Midlands, reported no change in average prices, while none reported an increase.

Month on month, the average property value fell by 0.3%, marking the fourth monthly decline in a row, Halifax said.

The typical UK home cost £285,044 in July, down from a peak of £293,992 last August. In June this year, the average UK property value was nearly £1,000 higher than in July, at £286,011.

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said: "Average UK house prices edged down slightly in July, with the monthly fall of 0.3% equivalent to a drop of around £1,000 in cash terms. While this was the fourth consecutive monthly decrease, all have been smaller than (minus) 0.5%.

"In reality, prices are little changed over the last six months, with the typical property now costing £285,044, compared to £285,660 in February."

She added: "In particular, we're seeing activity amongst first-time buyers hold up relatively well, with indications some are now searching for smaller homes, to offset higher borrowing costs.

"Conversely the buy-to-let sector appears to be under some pressure, though elevated interest rates are just one factor impacting landlords' business models, together with considerations of future rental market reforms.

"It remains to be seen how many may choose to exit and what that could mean for the supply of properties available to buy.

"Prospects for the UK housing market remain closely linked to the performance of the wider economy. Several factors are providing support, notably strong wage growth, running at around 7% annually.

"And, while the uptick in unemployment is likely to restrain that somewhat, it seems unlikely to reach levels that would trigger a sharp deterioration in conditions.

"Expectations of further base rate increases from the Bank of England were tempered by a better-than-expected inflation report for June. However, while there have been recent signs of borrowing costs stabilising or even falling, they will likely remain much higher than homeowners have become used to over the last decade.

"The continued affordability squeeze will mean constrained market activity persists, and we expect house prices to continue to fall into next year. Based on our current economic assumptions, we anticipate that being a gradual rather than a precipitous decline.

"And one that is unlikely to fully reverse the house price growth recorded over recent years, with average property prices still some £45,000 (19%) above pre-Covid levels."

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: "While we expect UK prices to fall by 5% in 2023, demand should prove more resilient than expected given the shock-absorber effect of strong wage growth, lockdown savings, the availability of longer mortgage terms, forbearance from lenders and the popularity of fixed-rate deals in recent years."

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of the Guild of Property Professionals, said: "We are seeing a gradual readjustment in house prices, but we are still way above pre-pandemic levels, much to the disappointment of first-time buyers.

"The main summer months of July and August are generally slow periods for the property market, as house hunters shelve their searches for holidays. This impacts prices, as sellers in a rush to move may be inclined to lower their asking price to entice buyers in."

Here are average house prices across the UK followed by the annual change in prices. The breakdowns are based on the most recent three months of approved mortgages, according to Halifax:

East Midlands, £238,876, minus 1.4% Eastern England, £333,474, minus 2.4% London, £531,141, minus 3.5% North East, £167,594, minus 1.4% North West, £223,962, minus 0.9% Northern Ireland, £185,322, minus 0.3% Scotland, £201,501, minus 0.7% South East, £382,489, minus 3.9% South West, £299,649, minus 3.3% Wales, £214,495, minus 3.3% West Midlands, £250,285, 0.0% Yorkshire and the Humber, £203,631, minus 0.5%