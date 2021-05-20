Northern Ireland house prices enjoy biggest rise in last five years

Residential property prices have increased by 6% year on year, the biggest rise in five years, with sales transactions the highest since the first quarter of 2007, according to latest figures.

Demand was driven by Covid-19 and the “race for space” as buyers chased larger homes in certain parts of Northern Ireland, along with pent-up demand and the stamp duty holiday, said Ulster Bank NI chief economist Richard Ramsey.

Northern Ireland’s Residential Property Price Index increased by 1.1% in the first three months of the year compared to the previous quarter, with 6% higher than a year ago, the largest rise since 2016. Private sector rents rose 2.6% year on year.

“Covid-19 has acted as a price accelerator particularly amongst the largest homes and certain parts of Northern Ireland,” Mr Ramsey said following the publication of house price figures by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

“This has been due to what has been dubbed as ‘the race for space’ with households looking to trade up to larger homes with more space.” Homeowners in Britain, including ex-pats, are selling up and buying larger properties here.

Properties in Ards and North Down saw the steepest increases (10.6%), followed by Newry, Mourne and Down at 8.4%, Mid Ulster, 7.8%, and Derry City and Strabane, 6.2%. Belfast matched the Northern Ireland average.

While construction is ramping up after last year’s slump, it will take time for those houses to be completed. And there are problems facing the industry, including a shortage of workers, in part due to the lack of immigrants.

“Alongside severe skills shortages, the construction and housebuilding sector are severely affected by supply chain disruption,” said Mr Ramsey, echoing warnings by the construction industry."

Mr Ramsey noted a shortage of building materials, a lengthening of supplier delivery times and significant price rises.

He added: “2021 is undoubtedly a sellers’ market. 2022 is likely to be different when the recessionary painkillers are stopped.

“The furlough scheme will come to an end and unemployment will rise as a result. Corporate and individual insolvencies are also expected to accelerate in the second half of this year.

“These factors will all impact on demand and the current sugar rush in demand will fade. But the biggest threat to potential house buyers, in terms of rising house prices, is the lack of supply.”

Construction companies are reporting an uptick in workload in the first quarter of this year, but the sector continues to lag behind other regions as firms grapple with a shortage of workers and materials.

Fewer migrant workers and supply chain disruption are contributing to continuing problems facing the sector, according to the latest RICS and Tughans Construction and Infrastructure Monitor report.