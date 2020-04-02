Northern Ireland house prices rose before coronavirus outbreak to average of £143,438

There is expected to be a "strong rebound" in the market after the coronavirus.

House prices in Northern Ireland had increased by 0.7% to an average of £143,438 in the year to March before the start of the coroavirus outbreak, according to a key survey.

The Nationwide Building Society report found NI had the lowest rate of house price growth of 11 UK regions in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the same period a year earlier.

The north of England was the only region where house prices fell, shrinking by 0.3% to an average of £129,081.

Across the UK as a whole, house prices were up 3% in March compared to the same month last year, reaching an average of £217,911.

Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said house price growth in Northern Ireland and Scotland alike had been “subdued”.

And he said the outlook for the market across the UK was now highly uncertain.

“In the opening months of 2020, before the pandemic struck the UK, the housing market had been steadily gathering momentum. Activity levels and price growth were edging up thanks to continued robust labour market conditions, low borrowing costs and a more stable political backdrop following the general election.

“But housing market activity is now grinding to a halt as a result of the measures implemented to control the spread of the virus, and where the government has recommended not entering into housing transactions during this period.”

But he said the measures taken by the government to bolster the economy would help make sure the shock to the housing market was shortlived and that there would be a “strong rebound once the shock passes”.