Northern Ireland house prices set to increase as demand outstrips supply, survey says

On supply and demand, respondents reported continued strong buyer interest with the majority saying there was an increase in enquiries in August. Stock Image

House prices are likely to edge up as fewer homes were reported listed on the market during August, a scenario expected to have a knock-on effect on sales and prices in the next three months, according to the latest canvass of chartered surveyors.

While sales activity held steady in August, surveyors expect the numbers coming on the market to drop over the next number of months.

This will have an effect on sales and prices in the short-term as demand clashes with supply, according to the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Ulster Bank Residential Market Survey.

Overall, however, the market is beginning to normalise following frenetic activity in the second quarter of this year amid pent-up demand following the Covid-19 lockdown and the stamp duty holiday, currently being phased out.

Surveyors reported steady activity in August, with the majority — described as a balance of +32% of respondents — saying there was an increase in newly agreed sales.

Only a small majority (+4%) believe sales will rise through October as supply decreases, down considerably from +59% in the same survey in May. A net balance of +38% of respondents expect prices to be higher in three months’ time than they are now.

On supply and demand, respondents reported continued strong buyer interest with the majority saying there was an increase in enquiries in August.

But there was a drop in instructions to sell, a clear sign there is less stock for buyers to choose from.

“In many respects the market is normalising at the minute post-Covid and post the stamp duty holiday," Samuel Dickey, RICS Northern Ireland spokesman on residential property, said.

"But whilst the market has eased relative to an exceptionally strong stretch earlier in the year, there are still many factors likely to drive a solid market going forward including supply and demand.

"Given the real shortfall in new listings becoming available, there remains strong competition amongst buyers, and this is maintaining a significant degree of upward pressure on house prices.

"What’s more, prices are expected to continue to climb higher over the year to come, albeit the pace of increase is likely to ease somewhat in the months ahead.”

Meanwhile, the housing market recorded its highest volume of transactions since 2005 in the three months to the end of June, according to the Northern Ireland Quarterly House Price Index, produced by Ulster University with the Housing Executive and Progressive Building Society.

An average house is now worth £195,242, up 9.2% year on year. A total of 4,138 transactions were reported in the second quarter, up from 2,829 in the first three months and from 570 in the same period last year.

The UU survey of estate agents reported that 70% experienced “increasing demand” for property in more rural locations compared with the previous quarter, with buyers eyeing working from home.

“Purchasers from outside Northern Ireland continue to be a key feature of the market this quarter, with buyers from England, Scotland and Wales often seeking to return ‘home’ and take advantage of remote-working possibilities,” the authors said.

Mid Ulster saw the largest increase, up 15% to £198,378.

The lowest average is in Derry and Strabane at £123,525.

The average price in Antrim and Newtownabbey fell by 5.7% to £207,646.