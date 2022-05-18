Northern Ireland house prices surge by 10% over last year – breakdown by every council area
House prices across Northern Ireland have increased by over 10% in the last year, with the highest annual rises across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and Causeway Coast and Glens council areas.
According to the latest House Price Index report for the first quarter of this year, prices rose in those council areas by 14% and 14.8% respectively.
This compares with properties in Belfast, which saw an annual change of just 6.8% and a standard price of just over £152,000.
The Index measures changes in the price of residential property sold in Northern Ireland, using Stamp Duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC.
The figures show that between October-December 2021 and January-March 2022 - the house price index increased by 3.4%.
The annual rise between the first quarter of last year and the first quarter of 2022 is at 10.4%.
According to the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (Nisra), the average price for a house in Northern Ireland is £164,590 and ranges from £145,741 in Derry City and Strabane to £189,968 in Lisburn and Castlereagh.
They also reveal that 5,436 residential properties were sold during the first three months of this year.
Elsewhere in Northern Ireland, Ards and North Down council area has the second highest average price for a house at £187,947, with an increase of 9.1% over the year.
The second lowest average house prices can be found in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area, with houses selling on average for £146,577.
Full breakdown can be found below:
Antrim and Newtownabbey
Index: 145.0
Quarterly Change: 2.5%
Annual Change: 8.6%
Standardised Price: £166,678
Ards and North Down
Index: 140.0
Quarterly Change: 4.8%
Annual Change: 9.1%
Standardised Price: £187,947
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon
Index: 148.7
Quarterly Change: 4.7%
Annual Change: 14.0%
Standardised Price: £146,577
Belfast
Index: 144.4
Quarterly Change: 3.0%
Annual Change: 6.8%
Standardised Price: £152,603
Causeway Coast and Glens
Index: 169.6
Quarterly Change: 4.0%
Annual Change: 14.8%
Standardised Price: £183,110
Derry City and Strabane
Index: 153.9
Quarterly Change: 0.8%
Annual Change: 9.4%
Standardised Price: £145,741
Fermanagh and Omagh
Index: 159.9
Quarterly Change: 3.4%
Annual Change: 13.0%
Standardised Price: £153,267
Lisburn and Castlereagh
Index: 141.5
Quarterly Change: 2.7%
Annual Change: 7.9%
Standardised Price: £189,968
Mid and East Antrim
Index: 146.6
Quarterly Change: 3.5%
Annual Change: 11.7%
Standardised Price: £151,794
Mid Ulster
Index: 142.7
Quarterly Change: 4.3%
Annual Change: 11.8%
Standardised Price: £159,605
Newry, Mourne and Down
Index: 157.1
Quarterly Change: 3.1%
Annual Change: 13.5%
Standardised Price: £176,796