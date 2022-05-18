Northern Ireland house prices surge by 10% over last year – breakdown by every council area

Scroll down for the full details in your area

Small-scale landlords are leaving the market in their droves. Photo: Graham Moore

House prices across Northern Ireland have increased by over 10% in the last year, with the highest annual rises across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon and Causeway Coast and Glens council areas.

According to the latest House Price Index report for the first quarter of this year, prices rose in those council areas by 14% and 14.8% respectively.

This compares with properties in Belfast, which saw an annual change of just 6.8% and a standard price of just over £152,000.

The Index measures changes in the price of residential property sold in Northern Ireland, using Stamp Duty information on residential property sales recorded by HMRC.

The figures show that between October-December 2021 and January-March 2022 - the house price index increased by 3.4%.

The annual rise between the first quarter of last year and the first quarter of 2022 is at 10.4%.

According to the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency (Nisra), the average price for a house in Northern Ireland is £164,590 and ranges from £145,741 in Derry City and Strabane to £189,968 in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

They also reveal that 5,436 residential properties were sold during the first three months of this year.

Elsewhere in Northern Ireland, Ards and North Down council area has the second highest average price for a house at £187,947, with an increase of 9.1% over the year.

The second lowest average house prices can be found in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area, with houses selling on average for £146,577.

Full breakdown can be found below:

Antrim and Newtownabbey

Index: 145.0

Quarterly Change: 2.5%

Annual Change: 8.6%

Standardised Price: £166,678

Ards and North Down

Index: 140.0

Quarterly Change: 4.8%

Annual Change: 9.1%

Standardised Price: £187,947

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

Index: 148.7

Quarterly Change: 4.7%

Annual Change: 14.0%

Standardised Price: £146,577

Belfast

Index: 144.4

Quarterly Change: 3.0%

Annual Change: 6.8%

Standardised Price: £152,603

Causeway Coast and Glens

Index: 169.6

Quarterly Change: 4.0%

Annual Change: 14.8%

Standardised Price: £183,110

Derry City and Strabane

Index: 153.9

Quarterly Change: 0.8%

Annual Change: 9.4%

Standardised Price: £145,741

Fermanagh and Omagh

Index: 159.9

Quarterly Change: 3.4%

Annual Change: 13.0%

Standardised Price: £153,267

Lisburn and Castlereagh

Index: 141.5

Quarterly Change: 2.7%

Annual Change: 7.9%

Standardised Price: £189,968

Mid and East Antrim

Index: 146.6

Quarterly Change: 3.5%

Annual Change: 11.7%

Standardised Price: £151,794

Mid Ulster

Index: 142.7

Quarterly Change: 4.3%

Annual Change: 11.8%

Standardised Price: £159,605

Newry, Mourne and Down

Index: 157.1

Quarterly Change: 3.1%

Annual Change: 13.5%

Standardised Price: £176,796