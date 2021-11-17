Northern Ireland house prices surge by almost 11%: Breakdown by every council area

House prices across Northern Ireland have increased by almost 11% in the last year, with the highest rises in Mid Ulster and Derry and Strabane, according to latest official figures.

Properties in the the two council areas increased in price by an average of 14.1% and 13.9% respectively in the three months to the end of September, compared to the same period last year.

Across the region, house prices increased by 10.7% year on year, with the average cost ranging from £140,983 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon to £183,392 in Lisburn and Castlereagh, according to Land and Property Services and NISRA.

The House Price Index measures changes in the price of residential property sold here using stamp duty information on residential property sales gathered by the Revenue Commissioners (HMRC) and collated by the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

Provisional figures for the most recent quarter revealed that the house prices increased by 3% between the the second quarter of 2021 and the third, and 10.7% over the year.

The average price for a house in Northern Ireland is £159,109, with those in Mid Ulster now selling for an average of £153,000 and in Derry and Strabane for £143,000.

Prices rose the least in Belfast and Ards and North Down, 9.6% and 9.4% respectively.

The housing price index covers 7,529 residential property sales during Q3 2021, a number to be revised upwards in the next publication due to late returns.

Across the UK, property values rose by 11.8% over the year to the end of September, with the average in Wales increasing by 15.4% to £196,000, up 12.3% to £180,000 in Scotland and by 11.5% to £288,000 in England.

The percentage increases here are roughly in line with information gathered from real estate experts, though a recent Ulster University survey of agents, based on 3,314 transactions, puts the overall average house price much higher at £198,821, up by approximately 10% over the year.

Lead researcher Dr Michael McCord said on the publication of the report last week that he believes the lack of quality housing supply, “compounded with the volatile economic setting posed by the precarious inflationary environment, poses some challenges ahead for the housing market”.

The UU survey found average property prices range from £149,085 in Derry City and Strabane to £220,538 in Ards and North Down.

According to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Ulster Bank, the number of properties being listed for sale fell in October, adding to existing supply issues.

Feedback from surveyors is that the lack of stock on their books is pushing up prices and limiting sales activity, RICS spokesman Samuel Dickey said.

“This has been an issue for some time, but it seems to be intensifying and there is little sign that it will improve in the near future,” he stated.

“Agents will be hoping that the new year will bring a new impetus from potential sellers to list their properties for sale and help boost sales activity and alleviate some of the price pressures.”

House Price Index and Standardised Price in each council area Q3 2021:

Antrim and Newtownabbey

Index: 141.8

Quarterly Change: 6.3%

Annual Change: 11.2%

Standardised Price: £163,057

Ards and North Down

Index: 133.8

Quarterly Change: 4.2%

Annual Change: 15.8%

Standardised Price: £179,557

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon

Index: 143.0

Quarterly Change: 9.7%

Annual Change: 12.5%

Standardised Price: £140,983

Belfast

Index: 142.2

Quarterly Change: 5.1%

Annual Change: 10.8%

Standardised Price: £150,267

Causeway Coast and Glens

Index: 161.8

Quarterly Change: 1.7%

Annual Change: 12.7%

Standardised Price: £174,664

Derry City and Strabane

Index: 151.8

Quarterly Change: 7.9%

Annual Change: 12.7%

Standardised Price: £143,674

Fermanagh and Omagh

Index: 149.0

Quarterly Change: 5.4%

Annual Change: 11.3%

Standardised Price: £142,846

Lisburn and Castlereagh

Index: 136.6

Quarterly Change: 4.1%

Annual Change: 8.5%

Standardised Price: £183,392

Mid and East Antrim

Index: 139.8

Quarterly Change: 6.5%

Annual Change: 10.6%

Standardised Price: £144,737

Mid Ulster

Index: 137.3

Quarterly Change: 7.5%

Annual Change: 15.0%

Standardised Price: £153,549

Newry, Mourne and Down

Index: 153.0

Quarterly Change: 10.5%

Annual Change: 18.3%

Standardised Price: £172,085