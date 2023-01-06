Northern Ireland house prices ‘up 7.1%’ last year but UK-wide figures expected to tumble in 2023

According to lender Halifax, house prices in Northern Ireland rose by 7.1% in 2022 to an average of £183,825. It was one of the highest rates of increase among 12 UK regions

According to a research by the lender, house prices here were up 7.1% over the year.

Only the West Midlands and North West of England had higher growth rates, at 7.3% and 7.2% respectively.

But Northern Ireland is still among the cheapest places in the UK to buy a house, with only the North East of England having a cheaper average price, at £169,980.

UK-wide, Halifax said house prices had fallen for the fourth month in a row in December –echoing a finding from a Nationwide Building Society report last week. There is no data on Northern Ireland’s December house price.

Instead, the figure of £183,825 relates to housing market performance over the last three months of the year.

UK-wide, property values decreased by 1.5% in December, following a 2.4% drop in November, a 0.4% decrease in October and a 0.1% dip in September, according to Halifax.

The annual rate of house price growth more than halved, to 2.0% in December, from 4.6% in November.

This marked the lowest annual growth rate recorded since October 2019, when a 1.1% increase was recorded.

Some housing market experts said that an annual fall in house prices could soon take place.

Across the UK, the average house price in December was £281,272.

Kim Kinnaird, director, Halifax Mortgages, said: “As we’ve seen over the past few months, uncertainties about the extent to which cost-of-living increases will impact household bills, alongside rising interest rates, is leading to an overall slowing of the market.

“The housing market was a mixed picture in 2022. We saw rapid house price growth during the first six months, followed by a plateau in the summer before prices began to fall from September, as the impact of cost-of-living pressures, coupled with a rising rates environment, began to take effect on household finances and demand.

“These trends need to be viewed in the context of historic prices. The cost of the average home remains high - greater than it was at the start of 2022 and over 11% more than house prices at the beginning of 2021.

“The first half of last year was a very strong period for sellers, between January 2022 and August 2022, the average cost of a home rose by over £17,000 to £293,992, setting a new record high.

“As we enter 2023, the housing market will continue to be impacted by the wider economic environment and, as buyers and sellers remain cautious, we expect there will be a reduction in both supply and demand overall, with house prices forecast to fall around 8% over the course of the year.

“It’s important to recognise that a drop of 8% would mean the cost of the average property returning to April 2021 prices, which still remains significantly above pre-pandemic levels.”