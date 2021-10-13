Northern Ireland house prices up 9% in year as supply can’t keep up with demand

The number of homes listed for sale also fell, a factor that exacerbated the problems. Credit: Graham Moore

Local house prices are continuing to go up because demand is outstripping supply.

A report today from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Ulster Bank said members quizzed as part of monthly research had reported rising values.

There was a fall in the number of sales in September, reflecting the lack of supply, and the first fall in transactions in 15 months.

Surveyors said they think prices will continue to rise over the next three months. They also expect sales to go up marginally.

Samuel Dickey of RICS said: “The imbalance between demand and supply remains the most striking feature of the latest survey.

“And feedback from members provides little reason to believe this issue will be resolved anytime soon. The market continues to move from a very abnormal period during Covid.

“We would expect demand to ease back from the incredibly high levels earlier in the year to more normal levels, but the challenge is that there isn’t the supply to meet even reduced demand, and this is continuing to push up prices.”

Terry Robb of Ulster Bank said: “September brought to an end the third quarter of the year.

“And in our experience it was overall another very busy quarter for mortgage demand following on from very strong demand in the previous two quarters.

“Our buy to let mortgage has been particularly popular. We also introduced our Green mortgage and our 95% mortgage earlier in the third quarter, and we have added a Green Remortgage, which offers a preferential interest rate to new or existing customers who are looking to remortgage an energy efficient property.

“We want to act as a catalyst in supporting the reduction of the carbon footprint from residential properties.”

The average price increased by 9% to £153,449 between April and June 2020 and the same period this year. That was up from 6% the quarter before, and the fastest yearly growth since the end of the property boom in 2007.

The average price ranged from £134,091 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, the cheapest local government district, to £180,067 in Lisburn and Castlereagh, which is the most expensive.

House prices have increased during the pandemic after forced periods of lockdown led people to reassess their living space.

April to June this year was the ninth successive quarter of house price growth. In addition, a lack of spending options during lockdown left some people with more cash to put down as a deposit on a new home.

Analysis by Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said residential property price inflation here was now outpacing the Republic at 5.6%, although it lagged the UK’s inflation rate of 10.9%.

But he said despite the healthy 9% year-on-year growth, the average figure of £153,449 was still 32% below the 2007 peak of £224,670.