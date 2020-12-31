Northern Ireland house prices up nearly 6% in year despite pandemic impact

House prices here have soared by 5.9% over the last year to an average of £149,382, according to a report.

But the figures from building society Nationwide reveal that growth here was the second weakest out of the four UK nations.

It was outpaced by England (6.9%) and Wales (6.6%).

Only Scotland had a weaker pace of price increase, at 3.2%.

Across the UK as a whole, the average house price had grown by 7.3% to £230,920 between the end of 2019 and the end of 2020.

Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said prices in the UK had finished the year 5.3% higher than they had been in March, just before coronavirus hit.

"The resilience seen in recent quarters seemed unlikely at the start of the pandemic," he explained.

"Indeed, housing market activity almost ground to a complete halt during the first lockdown as the wider economy shrank by an unprecedented 26%.

"But, since then, housing demand has been buoyed by a raft of policy measures and changing preferences in the wake of the pandemic."

He said the furlough and Self-Employed Income Support schemes had helped the labour market, while the stamp duty holiday, which remains in place until the end of March, had also stimulated demand. And payment holidays had ensured mortgage borrowers were able to stay in their own homes despite financial difficulties.

He said lockdowns keeping people at home further boosted the market.

"Life in lockdown and changes to working patterns led many to re-evaluate their housing needs." he added.

"Our research earlier this year indicated increased demand for less densely populated locations and different property types.

"This helps to explain why detached properties have seen greater price gains in recent quarters, while flats have underperformed," he said.