Northern Ireland house sales fall to lowest level since first lockdown

Residential property sales have plummeted to their lowest level since the first lockdown of the pandemic in 2020, according to the latest figures from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Provisional figures for the first quarter of the year total 5,400 sales, down by almost a fifth on the same period in 2022.

The last quarter with lower sales was Q2 of 2020, when total transactions dropped to 2,230 with the first lockdown of the pandemic preventing viewings by potential house buyers.

January to March 2015 was the last opening quarter of the year with lower sales, at 5,010.

Low consumer confidence amid economic uncertainty, high inflation and rising interest rates are likely to have driven the decrease in activity in the last quarter, which was down from 7,200 sales in Q4 2022.

Sales were also boosted in 2021 and early 2022 as buyers were inspired to move to roomier properties by the pandemic restrictions, as well as temporary reductions in stamp duty.

However, activity may be picking up slightly with provisional figures of 2,150 for March down by less than 12% on the same month in 2022. UK-wide figures for March 2023 are down by 14% year on year.

Provisional figures for the UK indicate a 15% quarterly year-on-year decrease to a total of 245,640 transactions in Q1 2023.

But with the figures based on completed UK property sales, representing a typical lag of two to four months from initial offer, the data “does not necessarily reflect the current strength of the housing market” said HMRC.

“Towards the end of 2022, mortgage and interest rates increased, leading to a decline in residential property transactions in recent months,” reads a statement from HMRC.

“In our March 2023 forecast, house prices fall by 10% from their high in the fourth quarter of 2022. Low consumer confidence, the squeeze on real incomes, and mortgage rate rises are expected to contribute to continued falls in house prices.

“However, seasonally adjusted residential and non-residential property transactions in March have increased in comparison to February.”

Nationwide this morning reported a 0.5% increase in UK house prices in April to an average of £260,441 after seven consecutive months of decline, although prices were still down by 2.7% year on year.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide chief economist, said: “While confidence remains subdued by historic standards, people’s views of their own financial position over the next 12 months, and general economic conditions in the year ahead, have both improved markedly in recent months.

“If inflation falls sharply in the second half of the year, as most analysts expect, this would likely further bolster sentiment, especially if labour market conditions remain strong.”

In March, the Office for Budget Responsibility revised its forecast for UK house prices to a 10% decline over the next two years.

Latest statistics for the NI housing market are due to be published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency later this month, after a 0.5% drop between Q3 and Q4 of 2022.