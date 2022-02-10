Northern Ireland house sales up in January but interest rate rise ‘could affect market activity’

House sales were up in Northern Ireland during January, with new buyers eager to start planning their moves, according to a report today.

But professional body the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) warned that an increase in interest rates to 0.5%, announced by the Bank of England last week, could affect market activity in the next few months.

RICS said that demand for houses is continuing to exceed supply as not enough new homes are coming onto the market to match the interest of would-be buyers.

The RICS research, carried out with Ulster Bank, found that a majority of surveyors and estate agents felt there had been more new buyers in the market in January.

Many also reported that the number of newly-agreed sales had gone up.

But RICS said that for the seventh month in a row, there were no signs of an increase in the number of properties coming onto the market.

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank. Credit: Kelvin Boyes

Most respondents to the survey said there had been a rise in prices in January, while a smaller percentage reported that they expect prices to increase over the next three months.

But expectations for sales activity in the next quarter were less upbeat, with surveyors expecting the number of sales to flatline over the next few months, perhaps due to the lack of supply.

Garrett O’Hare, RICS member and managing director of property agency Bradley NI, which is based in Newry, said: “The supply side challenge aside, it appeared to be a relatively upbeat picture in the NI housing market last month, with lots of potential buyers and sales going through in greater number than at the end of last year.

"However, the lack of properties coming onto the market, combined with other factors such as the recent interest rate rise, may temper the market over the next few months.

"However, as always, there are variations at a regional level and a sector level. For instance, the market for large homes in certain areas is particularly strong.”

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, said: “Mortgage demand remained good through January from first time buyers and remortgagers.

“With the recent increase in interest rates we are also now seeing more customers reviewing their mortgages to avail of the best rates available.

“There continues to be a good choice of mortgage products and we expect mortgage demand to remain strong in the months ahead.”

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) last week voted 5-4 to raise rates from 0.25% to 0.5% — marking the first back-to-back rise since 2004, coming after a quarter point increase at its last meeting in December. And it signalled that more increases are on their way, to contain rampant inflation.

Dr Esmond, senior economist at the Ulster University Business School, predicted that further increases this year could bring interests rates to 1-1.5%.

But he said such a level was “still well below what was the norm, about 5.5%, before the 2008 banking crisis”.

According to the latest house price index from lender Halifax, the average Northern Ireland house price rose by 10.2% over the last 12 months to £170,982. However, there were steeper annual increases in four other UK regions.