Northern Ireland housing market is gaining strength

Northern Ireland's housing market has bounced back after lockdown with a rebound in interest and activity, according to a key survey.

Today's report from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Ulster Bank said there had been a rise in enquiries from new buyers, and a jump in new sales.

But surveyors were cautious about the months ahead because of an uncertain economic outlook - including the end of the furlough scheme in October, which has protected around 240,000 jobs in Northern Ireland.

Many surveyors were unsure about whether present activity could be sustained and some were expecting house prices to remain flat.

Samuel Dickey, RICS Northern Ireland residential property spokesman, said: "July saw a big increase in market activity driven primarily by first-time buyers along with sales now going through that were held up by the market restrictions.

"We have also seen a shift in people's preferences, from wanting larger outdoor space to a bigger living space.

"There is pent up demand from people post lockdown wanting change.

"Encouragingly more properties have also been listed for sale, yet we are still experiencing the long-standing problem of not having enough supply to meet the demand."

Art O'Hagan, the managing director of estate agency CPS, said: "The market presently is very buoyant with buyers and new instructions and we feel this will continue."

And he said lenders were no longer demanding larger deposits from buyers.

"Some high street lenders are now funding up to a 90% loan to value as opposed to 85% one month ago.

"We are certainly very aware of the unemployment that is likely to arise when government-led subsidies are reduced or withdrawn, but the genuine cash purchasers, with significant deposits gives us significant reassurance of stability in the marketplace in the short to medium term."

Terry Robb, head of personal banking at Ulster Bank, said: "As a bank, we remain strongly committed to supporting people to buy their own home, to move house and to remortgage and will continue to lend in a responsible way that enables people to do so and supports market activity.

"As part of this, we are offering a range of competitive rates, and our paperless mortgage application process is proving increasingly popular with customers."