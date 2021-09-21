Northern Ireland ice cream and pork loin ‘with three sugars’ among UK’s tastiest foods: Great Taste Awards

It’s a long way from an Ulster fry – Northern Ireland-grown delicacies including oysters, and pork loin sweetened with three sugars, have made named among the most “extraordinarily tasty” in the UK.

Over 350 judges including food critics, restaurateurs and food writers have taken part in 86 judging days of blind-tasting products from all around the UK for the Great Taste Awards – the most prestigious in the food industry.

And the Sugar Pit Bacon Rack from butcher Peter Hannan and his company Hannan Meats in Moira, Co Down, are among the products from NI to receive the sought-after three-star rating.

The rack is described as “French-trimmed pork loin traditionally hand cured and sweetened with a blend of three sugars.”

In total, 215 out of 5,383 products honoured with a star rating from across the UK were from NI.

Family-run ice cream maker Morelli, based on the north coast is one of the most prolific winners from Northern Ireland. It gathered stars for nine of its products, with its Caramelised Hazelnut earning the coveted three-star badge.

Thompson’s Tea is another multiple winner, claiming one star each for four products, while Tom and Ollie NI Ltd claimed five stars for five products including olives and red pepper drops.

Hannan Meats and Morelli’s is joined in the three-star elite by Lisdergan Butchery’s Murley Mountain Rack of Lamb, produced in Omagh, Millbay Oysters from Rooney Fish in Newry, Down, Seaweed Salt from Crawford’s Rock Seaweed Company in Kilkeel and a dark chocolate and orange-flavoured coffee from Pure Roast Coffee in Lisburn.

Great Taste Awards said each product had been assessed “on a level playing field, according to its texture, appearance, composition and of course taste”.

Winning products are able to display the Great Taste Awards’ black and gold logo, described as “a stamp of excellence that is recognised by retailers and consumers alike”.

All the three-star winning products will face judges’ palates again next month when they compete for the Golden Fork Trophy and the Great Taste Supreme Champion 2021. The ultimate winners will be announced on October 17.

The awards, which were established in 1994, are organised by the Guild of Fine Food.

To win the three-stars, a product must be deemed “extraordinarily tasty”. Less than 2% of products entered are awarded three stars each year.

Mr Hannan was named Supreme Champion in the 2016 Great Taste Awards, while his MBE was announced this month outside the normal New Year and Queen’s Birthday Honours.

He said it was a “tremendous honour for me to announce that I have been awarded an MBE from the Queen for my contribution to economic development in Northern Ireland”.