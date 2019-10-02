Northern Ireland in line for over half of £300m growth deals funding pot

Northern Ireland is to receive £163m of government funding to support local growth, it has been announced.

It follows confirmation by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in July that Northern Ireland would benefit from a share of a new £300m growth deals fund.

The funding will also be shared across Scotland and Wales, with Northern Ireland set to receive over half of the money. The Government said the scheme would help projects in the "south-west and Causeway Coast and Glens" and complete a growth deal for Londonderry and the north-west.

Secretary of State Julian Smith said: "This will help level up support for growth, helping to create jobs and boost local economies.

"It will boost the support we give to towns and cities in Northern Ireland and ensure no corner of the country is left behind. We need to get Brexit done and get Stormont back up and running so we can continue to invest in communities."

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts welcomed the news.

"Implementation of city deals is the only show in town for Northern Ireland's economy," he said. "We have always been their strongest champion and believe they can be the catalyst for the regeneration of our towns and cities."