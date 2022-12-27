Northern Ireland increase in Boxing Day footfall a ‘step in the right direction’ says Retail NI chief

A retail chief has said data which shows Northern Ireland saw a big increase in Boxing Day footfall is a “step in the right direction” for businesses here.

However, he warned of increasing challenges for businesses coming into 2023 and suggested the footfall figures only show part of the picture.

Industry analyst Springboard said data up until midday on Monday showed footfall was up “significantly” across all UK nations, with Northern Ireland seeing the greatest increase.

Across the country on high streets it was up by 59.4%, in shopping centres by 46.6%, and in retail parks by 33.7%, Springboard said.

However, the data also shows Boxing Day footfall this year has still not returned to pre-pandemic levels, remaining 30.5% lower than on December 26 in 2019.

Read more Belfast Boxing Day bargain hunters surprised at lack of queues in city centre

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI said any figures around footfall also have to be taken with a “health warning”.

“I think there is no doubt footfall was up compared to last year. We should remember last year we were at the height of the Omicron crisis so there was bound to be an increase this year,” he told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Tuesday.

“I think Springboard were indicating footfall was up across the board by 50%, but yet it is still 30% below where we were in 2019. Obviously, that figure itself is good news but there has always been a bit of a health warning with footfall.

“Yes it is an important indicator, but it isn’t always an accurate indicator of sales. For our members it is money in the till which is the only accurate indicator that matters to them.

“Increased sales means a healthier high street. I think certainly they [sales] were better than what they were last year.

“If you look at what we are going to deal with in 2023, we don’t just have a cost of living crisis, we have a cost of doing business crisis.

“It is important [retailers] had a good Christmas this year. It was up from last year and that is a step in the right direction.”

Last December, Covid rules are thought to have impacted shoppers, with restrictions in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, including wearing masks in all shops and limiting indoor group sizes to six.

In both the east of England and the Greater London regions, the rise in footfall from last year was at least a third more than seen in other parts of the UK, Springboard said.

Scotland saw the smallest rise – up 27.4% – with Springboard noting the weather has been “far less favourable”.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said a likely factor in the increase was Boxing Day 2021 fell on a Sunday rather than a weekday, but added that the latest figures “provide real reason for optimism amongst retailers”.

She said: “Whilst the bounce back from the pandemic is a key reason for the increased footfall, a further boost to footfall is likely to have been provided by the fact that Boxing Day in 2021 was on a Sunday.

“This meant a number of stores were closed and some would have had reduced trading hours.

“Footfall has undoubtedly been helped by the calm and sunny weather, which will have encouraged consumers to make trips out.

“These results provide real reason for optimism amongst retailers, as these results come in the face of another rail strike and the underlying challenge of the cost-of-living crisis.”