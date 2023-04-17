Northern Ireland job creation leads the UK in March as economic forecast improves

Danske Bank has published its latest quarterly sectoral forecast for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland was second only to London in business activity acceleration last month, and led 12 UK regions in job creation, according to an Ulster Bank report.

Construction was the only sector not in expansion mode in March, impacted by the Stormont suspension, according to Ulster Bank’s latest monthly purchasing managers’ index survey.

It also hailed global supply chains as returning to some kind of normality.

A more optimistic outlook is also forecast in a new quarterly forecast published by Danske Bank today, downgrading its expectation from contraction of the NI economy from 1% to a drop of 0.3% in 2023.

High inflation and economic policy will continue to impact on the NI performance this year, said Danske, with customer-facing sectors such as retail, hospitality, arts and entertainment expected to bear the brunt of the downturn.

The bank is projecting 0.9% growth for the NI economy in 2024.

Conor Lambe, chief economist of Danske Bank, said: “High inflation is still squeezing household purchasing power, consumer confidence remains low, and the monetary policy environment is considerably tighter.

“However, the economy has proved more resilient than previously expected and the labour market remains in a relatively robust position.

“Persistent inflation is still a risk to the economic outlook with inflation in the UK remaining near its multi-decade high. Although we think it has likely peaked, the rate of price rises is still expected to remain above its 2% target throughout this year.

“If inflation remains higher than forecast and declines more slowly than anticipated, it has the potential to constrain economic activity even further.”

Danske expects the wholesale and retail trade sector to decline by 1.9% this year but return to growth of 1% in 2024.

For other consumer-focused sectors such as accommodation, food services and arts, entertainment and recreation, the bank is forecasting a decline of 1.7% in 2023.

Manufacturing output is expected to decline by 1% this year, picking up again by 0.6% in 2024, while the forecast for construction sector output is a drop of 0.4%.

Sectors likely to be more buoyant this year include administrative and support services, with 1.2% growth, and information and communications up 1%.

Jobs growth will slow sharply this year, the bank expects, with the annual average number of employee jobs increasing by only 0.2% in 2023 and 0.3% in 2024. It forecasts an unemployment rate average of 3.2% in 2023 and 3.5% in 2024.

Job losses are expected in the sectors feeling the pinch, including wholesale and retail, with 2.2% of jobs going, arts, entertainment and recreation, where jobs will shrink by 1.5%, and accommodation and foodservice, where jobs will decline by 1.4%.

Job boosts are, meanwhile, forecast in professional, scientific and technical services, up around 8%, and information and communications, up 2% in 2023.

Ulster Bank, meanwhile, is reporting growth in private sector output, new orders and employment, and an easing of inflation in both input costs and output prices in its March NI PMI publication produced by S&P Global. Retail posted the fastest increase in its business activity index.

Total new orders expanded at the fastest pace for a year in March, and new export orders increased for a second consecutive month.

Job creation was the joint-fastest in the survey's history, and the fastest seen across all of the UK areas covered.

Richard Ramsey, chief economist Northern Ireland, Ulster Bank, said: "Business activity accelerated at its fastest pace in a year, with only London recording a sharper rate of growth. New orders posted their steepest rate of expansion in a year as well.

"Construction was the only NI sector not in expansion mode in March. Lack of a Stormont Executive and a paralysis in decision-making is being felt and will continue to be felt in this sector.

“This is reflected in the new orders indicator which has indicated declines for 21 months running. In the latest report, construction was the only sector not to see new orders growing, in fact recording a marked fall.

"One of the few bright spots for construction is employment, with headcounts growing as firms fill vacancies that they perhaps were unable to fill when the labour market was tighter. Indeed, employment was strong across all sectors, growing at the joint fastest pace on record and one that exceeded all other UK regions.

"Inflationary pressures continued to ease in March and were at their weakest pace in over two years. But the pace of cost and price rises was still above the pre-pandemic long-term average.

“Another encouraging sign is that supplier delivery times for retail, manufacturing and construction shortened in March reflecting that global supply chains are returning to some kind of normality.”

He said that while there had been short-term improvements and firms were relatively optimistic about the coming year, there were challenges ahead.

"The slowdown in the global economy is one factor, but the outlook for the public finances is also bleak and this is compounded by the ongoing lack of a functioning Stormont Executive.

“Meanwhile, households will continue to battle with a cost-of-living crisis."