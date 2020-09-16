Northern Ireland jobless rate could rise to 10% as changes during lockdown mean some jobs no longer viable, warn economists

COVID-19 has triggered an economic downturn in Northern Ireland 10 times more severe than that experienced at the start of the year, an economist has said.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey also warned that recovery to pre-Covid levels of activity in the economy could take until 2024 or 2025.

Northern Ireland had already been in recession at the outset of 2020 but Covid-19 had triggered something much worse, he said.

Addressing the Stormont Economy Committee on Wednesday, Mr Ramsey predicted that the Northern Ireland unemployment rate of 2.9% could rise to 10% before the job market starts to recover.

And he said 16 to 24-year-olds would continue to be hardest-hit by a loss of jobs resulting from lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Ramsey predicted that youth unemployment could soar to 25% - its current rate, according to the labour force survey for May to July, is 8.2% .

While NI was in the eye of a storm at the moment, there would be a far worse hit to the jobs market than we’ve already seen.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey

“Lifting Covid restrictions has improved the economic environment but this is not the end of it,” Mr Ramsey said.

“We will see another storm and indeed, this will be most marked in the labour market - where there is more damage to come than we have had already.”

Warning: economist Paul Mac Flynn

Paul MacFlynn, a senior economist at think tank the Nevin Economic Research Institute, told MLAs that there was a continued need to support workers after the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is fully wound down at the end of next month. It has preserved the jobs of up to 250,000 people in Northern Ireland.

He said that the CRJS, also known as furlough, had preserved the relationship between employee and employer in the short-term.

However, a shift in the economy during lockdown had meant that some jobs would be no longer viable.

Covid had accelerated trends in employment that would have occurred more gradually otherwise, he said - and for that reason, workers would need support.

“We need a mind shift from supporting jobs to supporting workers. There are firms who will survive in different forms without the same job numbers as before.

“Lockdown has pushed them towards tech or automation which they haven’t considered before as there just wasn’t the incentive before... so it’s just not viable for them to bring workers back.

“Covid is pushing something more quickly which would have occurred organically further...

“The idea should be that we’re no longer supporting a worker to remain as they were before the crisis. Instead, we have to equip that worker who’s seeking new work with the skills and the resources that they’re going to need to regain employment.”

Mr MacFlynn said there was a “fairly bleak vista ahead” - but that the impact of the pandemic could usher in a new way of looking at employment.

“Many jobs will have been lower-value added and lower-paid jobs which aren’t doing any good for the person who’s doing them. If we instead start to look at job quality instead of just job quantity, we may actually be able to garner something better at the other end of this crisis.”