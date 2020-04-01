Northern Ireland legal firms ensure social distancing as they meet rise in demand for making wills

Solicitors in Northern Ireland have seen a rise in wills being prepared by those fearing the worst during the coronavirus outbreak.

Timothy Rankin from Cleaver Fulton Rankin (CFR) in Belfast and Kathryn Rafferty from CK Rafferty Solicitors in Armagh both noted a rise in clients wanting to sort out their affairs as the number of Covid-19 related deaths continues to climb.

However, the law firms have put a range of steps in place to ensure social distancing measures are enforced during the process of signing a will.

Mr Rankin explained that CFR is holding meetings through clients’ windows and over the phone, while signatories and witnesses are also being kept apart during the will signing.

He added that in the first two months of the year there is usually a deluge of people getting their affairs in order.

However, due to coronavirus, that has continued right through March.

“For some people it’s just checking to see if they need to make any changes to the wills they have already got,” Mr Rankin said.

“I don’t think we have seen a huge increase in people phoning us out of the blue.

“Most of these people are clients who are wanting either to finish things off that have been sitting or it’s an email or phone call asking if they need to do anything.

“We always say making a will is always on people’s ‘to do’ lists and we would normally have a push around January-February time.

“We have had that already but there just hasn’t been a let-up.

“Those worried about coronavirus have carried on the same level of work for us.

“Our department has easily had a good number of people, even if it’s just people phoning to tell us that they have had another child and asking if they need to do anything to their will.”

To combat the spread of the virus, both CFR and CK Rafferty Solicitors have made some major adjustments while dealing with their clients.

Mr Rankin said his law firm is trying to limit everybody’s movement as much as possible.

“If somebody needs a will signed, and somebody can come to the window to see them signing it, then we have arranged for it to be that the person signs it and the two witnesses are standing outside the house,” he explained. “The will is then passed through the window or left at the front door for each witness to sign and walk back again.

“There are suggestions in the profession that emergency legislation should be put forward but I don’t see that happening as they’ve got other things to organise.”

Meanwhile, Ms Rafferty said that CK Rafferty Solicitors has the same measures in place and outlined the “very wide range” of people who have recently decided to go ahead and organise their will.

“Up until today it was largely people who are 50-plus but I have had an enquiry from a single girl in her 30s, who lives alone, and doesn’t have anything in order,” she said yesterday.

“We’re getting more and more queries from a broad range of people.

“A single person or a single person with children, those are the types of people that really need to be doing wills at any time because it’s not clear cut who they would want their affairs and assets to go to.”