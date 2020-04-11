Northern Ireland medical company Operating Room Systems secures 300 respirators for NHS

A Northern Ireland medical equipment firm has landed an express delivery of hundreds of key respiratory units to help in the fight against coronavirus here.

Operating Room Systems says it has landed 100 of a total of 300 of the O2FLO high-flow respiratory units, with the first delivery being installed in local hospitals.

The next 200 are expected to arrive this weekend.

The equipment is used for patients who are out of intensive care and don't need a ventilator, but still require oxygen to aid recovery.

The company secured the deal with assistance from Danske Bank, which says it approved an overdraft extension of £700,000 to enable the transaction to go ahead.

"We were responding to a need in the system and were pleased to be able to use our contacts to ensure these products could be delivered now, when the need is greatest," David Haslett, director at Operating Room Systems, said.

"Danske Bank did a wonderful job for us. I made the call to our relationship manager on a Sunday morning two weeks ago and they approved the extension of our overdraft facility within 24 hours, enabling us to pay for the order in full in advance, as required by the manufacturer. It provides a timely boost to our own business at a time when most surgery has been postponed."

And Raymond Geddis, business banking manager at Danske Bank's Belfast business centre, said: "Operating Room Systems has an excellent reputation in the health sector and it is to the company's credit that they stepped out of their usual product areas and used their global contacts to secure this equipment at a time of intense need for the health service.

"We were delighted to be able to provide the funding required to secure this essential order."