Northern Ireland MOT and driving test prices set to increase later this year

A car on a lift at a MOT Centre in Northern Ireland last weekend Credit: Alan Lewis

The price of MOT tests and driving tests in Northern Ireland are set to increase from the start of October.

The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed the increased prices are set to take effect from October 1 and will see MOT test prices for cars increase from £30.50 to £38.

For testing motorcycles the price will rise from £22 to £34 with the testing of taxis increasing from £138.50 to £147.

Meanwhile, the fees for practical car driving tests in Northern Ireland will increase from £45.50 to £65 for a weekday test. The price for booking a evening or weekend slot for your test will increase from £62.50 to £95.

Practical tests for motorcycles are set to increase from £58 to £80 with lorry and bus (driving ability) tests increasing from £66 to £87.

The change in prices marks the first increase for most vehicle test fees since 2005 and for most practical driving test fees since 2009.

DfI confirmed tests booked before October 1 will not be affected by the fee increases, regardless of the actual date of the test.

They said the rising cost of delivering services means the DVA is facing a shortfall in its income.