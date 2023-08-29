Northern Ireland motor retailer Agnew Group to shut two Belfast sites

Agnew Group has announced it's closing two of its sites in Belfast after exiting a franchise deal with SEAT

Northern Ireland car dealer Agnew Group is shutting two sites in Belfast after dropping SEAT from its brand portfolio, Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

Both sites are SEAT dealerships.

In a statement to customers today, the company said: “The Agnew Group board have been in discussions with the SEAT manufacturer and have agreed a closure date for both the Ladas Drive and Boucher Road sites on September 30 2023.

"The SEAT franchise will no longer form part of the Agnew Group portfolio as we have adapted our business model to a changing marketplace.

"As a business we continue to grow and will look at opportunities with additional franchises in the future.”

The company has been asked for further comment.

It was set up in 1931 by the Agnew family. In January 2012, the Agnew Group became part of the Sytner Group of companies, the UK’s largest motor retailer. Its parent company is Penske Automotive Group Inc, listed on NYSE.

Following SEAT’s exit, the business will represents eight manufacturer brands. It also has a used car outlet, contract leasing, trade parts, body shop and trade auction.

Its remaining franchises include Audi, BMW, MINI, Porsche and Volvo.