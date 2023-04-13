Northern Ireland needs financial support package to avoid recession in 2023

Ulster University Economic Policy Centre director Gareth Hetherington forecasts the Northern Ireland economy is likely to continue on a low growth path in 2023 — © Nigel McDowell/Ulster University

UK government support to address Northern Ireland’s budget shortfall is likely to make the difference between contraction and minimal growth in our economy this year, experts say.

As the UK escapes recession for another month, economists are forecasting anywhere from shrinkage of -1.5% to very low growth for Northern Ireland in 2023.

UK GDP was flat in February, according to figures published today by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), with strike action offsetting growth in the construction sector.

It was up by 0.1% in the three months to February, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt hailing the economic outlook as “looking brighter than expected”.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves was less optimistic, saying growth was “on the floor”.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) scaled back its forecast for UK economy contraction this year from -0.6% to -0.3%. Negative growth is only forecast for one other G7 member, Germany at -0.1%.

However, the IMF has consistently under forecast UK economic growth every year since 2016, said Ulster University Economic Policy Centre director Gareth Hetherington.

“The IMF data should also give pause for thought, but its forecasts for the UK are lower than the forecasts provided by the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility, which itself has been criticised in the past for being too pessimistic,” said Mr Hetherington.

“The UK’s greater reliance on gas was one factor the IMF identified for the lower levels of performance, but the price of gas has fallen and market conditions improved since the IMF calculated its global forecasts.

“The IMF provide global forecasts and there is often a time delay between their forecast calculations and their publication, so they can be somewhat outdated in the current dynamic or volatile economic environment.”

He predicts the Northern Ireland economy is likely to continue on a low growth path in 2023.

“A technical recession cannot be ruled out but if it does happen it will be mild and short-lived, the more likely scenario is very low growth for the year,” said Mr Hetherington.

“The difference between both these scenarios will be limited in terms of how it is experienced in people’s lives and the Government will have to continue to manage public expenditure.”

Richard Ramsey, Ulster Bank chief economist for Northern Ireland, said he expected the Northern Ireland economy to contract by between 1% and 1.5% in 2023 due to a squeeze on household incomes from inflation and tax rises.

“Northern Ireland faces a bigger real term cut in departmental public expenditure than the rest of the UK over the next 12 months,” he said.

“If there is a financial package for public sector pay and to offset some of the public expenditure cuts, the contraction in economic growth will be less severe.”

David Bharier, British Chambers of Commerce head of research, said: “While last month’s Budget included several positive measures for the economy, it did not go far enough to shift the dial on growth which remains stubbornly low.

“The Government has not addressed some of the major issues holding firms back, such as the unprecedented energy price shock and record tightness in the labour market.”