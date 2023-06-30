Northern Ireland only region of UK with house prices still in growth

Property prices rose 0.7% on average annually to £182,740 in June, with Northern Ireland the only of 13 UK regions to post growth, according to Nationwide's latest index

Rising borrowing costs are likely to exert a "significant drag" on housing market activity, with Northern Ireland the only UK region still experiencing growth in prices, according to a lender.

Houses prices in NI continued to show annual growth in June, rising by 0.7% on average to £182,740.

But across the UK, prices fell by 3.5% on average to £262,239, said Nationwide Building Society in its latest housing price index for the three months to June.

Average house prices fell by 1.5% in Scotland and 1.7% in Wales. And a negative performance across all 10 regions of England spanned 1.1% in the East Midlands to 4.3% in London and 4.7% in East Anglia.

The 3.5% fall follows a 3.4% annual decline in house prices in May, said Nationwide. Prices were fairly stable over the month, rising by a modest 0.1%, reversing a 0.1% month-on-month decline in May.

Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide, said: "Longer term interest rates, which underpin mortgage pricing, have increased sharply in recent months, in response to data indicating that underlying inflation in the UK economy is not moderating as fast as expected.

"This has prompted investors to expect the Bank of England to increase its policy rate further and for it to remain higher for longer.

"Longer term borrowing costs have risen to levels similar to those prevailing in the wake of the mini-budget last year, but this has yet to have the same negative impact on sentiment.

"For example, the number of mortgage applications has not yet declined and indicators of consumer confidence have continued to improve, though they remain below long run averages.

"The sharp increase in borrowing costs is likely to exert a significant drag on housing market activity in the near term."

A 10% deposit on a typical first-time buyer home is equal to around 55% of gross annual income, Nationwide said.

It added that, while this is down from the highs of 59% prevailing in late 2022, it is marginally above the levels prevailing before the financial crisis struck in 2007/8.

Mr Gardner said: "Moreover, despite the higher interest rates available to savers, the sharp rise in rents, together with continued high rates of inflation more generally is continuing to make it difficult for many prospective buyers to save for a deposit.

"A combination of healthy rates of income growth and modest price declines should improve affordability over time, especially if mortgage rates moderate."

For people coming off two-year fixed-rate mortgage deals, a new two-year deal could equate to an increase of £385 per month for a typical borrower.

Those coming off five-year deals face an increase equating to around £315 per month for a typical mortgage borrower, he said.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of property professionals body Propertymark, said: "Despite the current economic conditions, our members report only a slight dip in the number of buyers coming to the market when compared to last year when the sales market was in a frenzy. However, many are being more cautious before deciding to make a purchase."