Northern Ireland people feeling less confident about their finances: report

Danske Bank's latest consumer confidence index has found falling levels of optimism among NI people when it comes to their finances

Consumer confidence in Northern Ireland has fallen again as higher prices continue to squeeze household budgets, a report said today.

The Danske Bank consumer confidence index for June to September was down from 137 over the same period in 2021 to 92.

Between the second and third quarter of the year, it dropped from 103.

The rising costs of essentials like heat and food was leaving respondents feeling less confident about their finances and job security, and was leaving them less inclined to shell out on pricey items.

Almost half of the respondents to Danske’s survey said the reason they were feeling less confidence about their finances was the impact of higher prices.

For 13%, global risks like war in Ukraine were worrying them the most, while around one in 10 were particularly concerned about the impact of post-Brexit trading arrangements.

And 56% of people believed their finances were in a worse position than a year earlier, although 18% felt their finances had improved.

Danske Bank's latest consumer confidence index has found falling levels of optimism among NI people when it comes to their finances

Looking ahead, 63% expected their finances to worsen, while 15% expected their finances to improve in the next 12 months.

Consumers have been bearing the impact of rising prices, with the rate of inflation for October a 41-year high of 11.1%. In an effort to curb inflation, the Bank of England has increased the base interest rate to 3%.

Danske Bank chief economist Conor Lambe said: “Inflation in the UK is at a multi-decade high and is exerting a significant squeeze on consumer spending power. In September, the month our survey was completed, the annual inflation rate in the UK was 10.1%t and it increased to 11.1% in October, more than five times its 2% target rate.

“Beneath the headline figures, price pressures are evident across a wide range of goods and services including household energy, motor fuels and food.

"Looking forward, demand in the economy is projected to be weaker in 2023 and the rate of inflation is expected to decline gradually. However, the rate of price rises is still expected to exceed the 2% target when averaged over the year, with annual consumer spending being squeezed as a result.”